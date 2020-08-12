What Science Hill has done in the past won’t make birdies fall this year, but the Hilltoppers’ new group has its own level of potential.
Coming off a Large Class state runner-up finish in 2019 after winning it all in 2018, Science Hill’s golf team hasn’t adjusted the high-bar approach.
“We lost that level of experience, but I’m hoping the program has prepared the next guys coming up,” said head coach Kevin Vannoy.
Those words proved true in Science Hill’s first test of the season. The Hilltoppers tied for first place in the Morristown Invitational, an event that serves as an early season view of what things might look like in postseason play. Science Hill and Greeneville both had a total of 315.
“We went down there and a lot of people were counting us out because we lost so much (to graduation),” Vannoy said. “I think we got people’s attention, and I think these kids believe in themselves. We have to continue to work hard and hope things work out.”
Leading the way this year are senior Pujan Shah and sophomore John Cheek.
“Shah’s work ethic and leadership are definitely what I need out of him this year,” Vannoy said. “Him and Cheek will be our anchors. They are probably the most raw-talented players we have. They were in the top eight last year, so they know by example how to conduct themselves.
“Cheek is the most improved from last year. He had success over the summer.”
Also in the scoring mix are junior Ari Madhok and sophomore McKibben Teal.
“I’m very enthused with the way Ari has played,” Vannoy said. “He approaches the game with a mature manner. Ari and McKibben could be breakout players this year. Both can get low numbers. We’re trying to get there consistently.”
Others in the mix are sophomore Arshaam Kordamiri, junior Kip Hambrick and senior Lucas Elliott.
“Those kids will battle for that coveted fifth spot,” Vannoy said. “It’s a long season, and I’m sure the order will move at some point.”
Vannoy said the Hilltoppers need to work together if they want to make another trip down the road.
“For this group to be successful, we have to be more of a team,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to have those individuals who could carry us. This group will have to do it by committee.”
As for the girls, senior Grace Smith leads the way.
“She has to provide leadership,” Vannoy said of Smith, who has earned two trips to the region in her career. “She always has great length, hitting it really well off the tee. That puts her in position to go low.”
Joining Smith on the courses are her sister, freshman Rachel Smith, and sophomore Armita Kordamiri. Junior Elizabeth Walker is also in the mix.
“We’re young overall and inexperienced,” Vannoy said. “And it’s a tough district and region for the girls.”