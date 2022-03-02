For the first time in the deep and rich basketball histories of Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, these teams will play each other for a berth in the state tournament in the classification era.
The odd situation came about because of something that happened in the Region 2-4A tournament. While the Indians and Hilltoppers were pulling off exciting wins in the Region 1-4A tournament in Dandridge, a brawl ended the Farragut game against William Blount late in the fourth quarter with the Admirals leading 63-50 at Farragut’s gym. Farragut was declared the winner at that time.
However, all but two of the Admirals’ players received flagrant technical ejections, according to the officials’ report. That carried a two-game suspension for each of those student-athletes, and left the Admirals with only two players eligible to continue in the postseason.
The TSSAA ruled Wednesday that the game would be ruled as no contest, and Bearden will receive a bye in the Region 2-4A championship. That means only one team from Region 2 will advance to Monday’s sectional round.
Therefore, the winner of Thursday’s Region 1-4A championship game — scheduled for The New Gym at Science Hill at 7 p.m. — will receive a forfeit for the sectional round and advance to the state tournament. The loser will be tasked with traveling to Bearden for a sectional contest
D-B head coach Chris Poore said it was unfortunate for Farragut and William Blount, and it changes the postseason atmosphere in a couple of ways.
“There is a level of excitement about the sectional and playing one last time on your home court,” Poore said. “But this adds a level to the region championship. It amps up the game because there will bet a lot more on the line.”
Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said it makes things different.
“It’s a unique situation,” Cutlip said. “It’s a huge deal to have a state tournament berth on the line. And having a chance for a state tournament berth without it being a season-ender, that completely changes how teams play in those settings.
“But to me it’s not any different than an actual sectional game. D-B is as good as any of the Knoxville teams we’ve seen through the years. We will have to beat a state-tournament caliber team Thursday night to earn that state tournament berth. It’s a great opportunity, but we will have to play well. They are probably as good as anybody in the state.”
And the door isn’t closed for the team that doesn’t win.
“There will be still be an opportunity,” Cutlip said. “People have been able to go on the road and win sectional games.”
Poore said he expects a special atmosphere Thursday night.
“There needs to be a lot of people over there, watching the game and supporting their team,” he said. “It should be a great atmosphere and a fun game.”
D-B won the first meeting between these teams, a 55-48 decision at the Buck Van Huss Dome. In the rematch at Science Hill, the Indians ran away for an 82-47 victory.
The teams met a third time in the district championship in Kingsport with the Hilltoppers winning 52-49 in overtime.
Tickets for the game will be available at The New Gym ticket booth from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $8 cash for general admission and $10 cash for reserved. The ticket booth will reopen at 5 p.m.
Here is the TSSAA ruling from Bernard Childress, TSSAA executive director:
“After considering the information submitted and reviewing the videos available, TSSAA is taking the following action:
1. No winner will be declared since the game had to be stopped due to a fight on the floor that led to players from both teams coming onto the floor during an altercation. Both teams have eliminated themselves from the tournament by their actions. A bye will be placed in the bracket and neither team will advance to the final round of the regional tournament.
2. In discussion with the officials, they indicated that there were 13 players from William Blount High School and 11 players from Farragut High School ejected. The players that were ejected must sit out their next two games in accordance with Article III, Section 7 of the TSSAA Bylaws.
3. In accordance with the TSSAA Bylaws, William Blount High School is being fined $250 for players leaving the bench during an altercation. Article III, Section 8(B) of the TSSAA Bylaws states, in part:
For substitutes leaving the bench area during an incident, the school will be fined a minimum of $250.00.
The TSSAA and its member schools believe strongly that the major purpose of athletics at the secondary level is to be a part of the total educational program. A major part of this purpose is to stress to coaches, players, officials, and fans the vital importance of sportsmanship. It is critical that all people in each of these categories understand the major role that they play and the role model that they can be for others.”