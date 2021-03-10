Predicting the order of finish in the Big Seven Conference in 2021 comes with peril.
Because the 2020 baseball season was basically wiped out, there is no recent history on which to base predictions. Who knows how much players have improved from their sophomore to senior seasons as that is usually a pretty big jump? And how much will that change the Big Seven landscape?
Given those parameters, it’s probably best to default to tradition. And that puts Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in the top two spots with an interchangeable order. Tennessee High is also in the mix at the top.
Daniel Boone and David Crockett easily fit the dark-horse roles. One or the other could be a surprise.
Cherokee and Volunteer will have to battle to find league wins and try to stay in the hunt.
Here’s a look at each of the teams as they prepare for Monday’s season-opening games: Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, Cherokee at Science Hill, and David Crockett at Volunteer.
SCIENCE HILL
The Hilltoppers have a down-the-road vision, but they always seem to be ahead of the curve in the regular season as well.
“Our goal as always is to come together and play our best baseball in May, so we can put ourselves in position to make a run at state,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said.
Leading the way on the mound will be left-handed junior Cole Torbett, who should be one of the league’s best pitchers. Also in the mound mix are right-handed seniors Evan King and Dustin Eatmon.
At the plate, Science Hill will count on senior outfielder Conner Hyatt to lead the way. Other sticks of note are wielded by AJ Motte (Sr., IF), Jack Torbett (Jr., IF) and Jaxon Diamond (Jr., IF).
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Indians coach Ryan Wagner said the unknowns will play a key role this year.
“The league from what I know is a really good league,” Wagner said. “We did not see any of the opponents last year except one because our season only lasted one week. We are just excited to be on the field and feel very blessed to be able to have a season this spring.
“I like our team. We have players that are enjoyable to coach, and they have worked very hard during the offseason and preseason.”
On the hill, the Indians will rely on Jake Timbes, a junior, and senior Gage Hensley for many of the key games.
Timbes is also a leader at the plate, and he will play shortstop. Other aluminum threats include junior Sam Ritz — a versatile athlete who plays catcher, infield and outfield — and Hensley, who will play outfield and first base.
DANIEL BOONE
There’s no cluttered view for the Trailblazers as they are focused on the mountaintop.
“Our expectations and goals are the same: We expect to compete for a conference championship and put ourselves in a position to advance deep into the playoffs,” said coach Scott Hagy. “My hope is we can play all our games and avoid any COVID issues.”
When Hagy turns the ball over to a starting pitcher, at the front of the line will be senior right-handers Gaven Jones and Preston Miller.
Bat men with strong resumes include Jones (IF), Miller (OF), Anthony Edwards (Sr., IF) and senior catcher Cole Bishop.
DAVID CROCKETT
It’s a game-by-game approach in Jonesborough.
“Our expectations are to be competing for a win at the end of every game, regardless of who the other team is,” said coach Spencer Street.
Right-handers Gage Peterson, Garrett Leonard and Cody Wheeley will be familiar faces on the mound when the Pioneers are in conference play.
When Crockett needs to produce at the dish, Wheeley (1B), Leonard (SS) and catcher Dakota Stout will be the players to watch.
CHEROKEE
Every-day battles will be the Chiefs’ focus this season.
“We want to compete in every game, play solid defense and put pressure on our opponents to make mistakes,” said Cherokee coach Todd Pait. “One thing I know about this group of kids is they won’t back down from anyone. Every team will get our best shot.”
Pait said he will rely on right-hander Jackson Davenport, a junior, and senior lefty Luke Condra to get opposing batters out.
At the plate, the swat enthusiasts will be senior Trent Price (CF) and juniors Matt Newton (C), Isaac Williams (3B) and Blake Adkins (DH).
VOLUNTEER
If the Falcons start strong and follow coach Michael Castle’s plan, it could be a good season.
“Our expectation is to improve every day and every game,” Castle said. “We want to make routine plays and put the ball in play. Play smart and don’t beat yourself. Do the little things.”
Castle has four top pitchers at his disposal, led by senior right-hander Tucker Bellamy. Also in the mix are sophomore Zach Justice (RH) and juniors Ethan Smith (LH) and Garrison Barrett (RH).
Working hard at the plate will be Brody Cloud (Sr., 3B), Casen Christian (So., 1B), Quinn Brooks (Sr., C) and sophomore center fielder Colby Lawson.
TENNESSEE HIGH
There is plenty to work with for coach Preston Roberts.
“We have a deep and athletic roster,” Roberts said. “We have high expectations for this group. They have to show up every day because we play in a very challenging conference.”
Frequent visits to the mound will be made by top hurlers Mason Johns (Sr., RH) and Brayden Blevins (Jr., RH).
Blevins (1B) is also a stick of note. Other dish dominators are Bryce Snyder (Sr., 2B), Evan Mutter (So., 3B) and junior outfielder Gregory Harris.