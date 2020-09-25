Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett got one win richer Friday — and one game poorer.
The Class 6A powers, both ranked among the state’s top 10 teams, were unable to play their games when Knoxville Catholic and Daniel Boone, respectively, decided to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns.
The No. 10 Hilltoppers improved to 5-1 with the COVID win while third-ranked Dobyns-Bennett upped its mark to 5-0. Under TSSAA rules, neither Daniel Boone (1-3) nor Catholic (2-2) will be charged with a loss and the game will be considered “no contest.”
Catholic, a Division II power, opted not to make the trip to Johnson City because of several reported cases within its program. The Irish notified Science Hill of the decision around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
Boone canceled Friday morning. The Trailblazers learned a person associated with Dobyns-Bennett’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle of this week.
Science Hill reported on Twitter it was looking for a last-minute replacement — like Daniel Boone — but head coach Stacy Carter said it wouldn’t be productive.
“There’s nothing to gain from it,” Carter said Friday afternoon. “There’s no game plan. It’s not like basketball where you can line up and play.
“Plus, Boone already canceled its game. What would they do, call all their players and say, ‘Hey, we’re playing Science Hill.”
Carter said it was tough to get word from Catholic about the cancellation.
“It’s discouraging,” Carter said. “We feel like we are playing really well, and the kids want to play ball. But what can you do?”
Catholic defeated Science Hill 48-17 in last year’s matchup in Knoxville.
One positive note is the Hilltoppers won’t have to change gears offensively to prepare for their next opponent: Region 1-6A foe Farragut. Catholic runs the same defense as Farragut.
“We’ve been practicing against that defense,” Carter said. “(The Admirals) run a 3-4, so we’ve been practicing some of the stuff we would use against them anyway.”
Catholic will also not be able to play next week’s region showdown against top-ranked Brentwood Academy, according to the Brentwood school’s Twitter page.
As for the Boone/D-B cancellation, there doesn’t seem to be an agreement on whether the contest should have been called off.
D-B athletic director Frankie DeBusk declined to comment, but the school released the following statement, “The Dobyns-Bennett Athletics Department has just received word that Daniel Boone High School has elected not to participate in (Friday’s) varsity football game at D-B. In regard to the positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, Kingsport City Schools and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department have completed all contact tracing and case investigations. As a result, all identified contacts have been quarantined and Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials have verified that there is no public health risk related to this case and all appropriate safety measures have been taken regarding approved continuing operations of the D-B football program.”
Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good said he couldn’t get enough information from D-B to make him feel comfortable for the safety of the Trailblazers’ players.
“If all have been identified, then how many is that?” Good said. “Simple question and that’s what we couldn’t get answered.
“(The person associated with the D-B football team) tested positive Wednesday. (The person was) in the locker room, and is still in the 48-hour incubation period. If someone tests positive, and they are in that 48-hour window, other cases could pop up today. There are a lot of unknowns.”
The game was scheduled to be televised by WCYB. The station instead planned to broadcast the Sullivan South at Volunteer contest.
Good said the decision was not an easy one.
“It was a very difficult decision, from a competitive standpoint and a professional standpoint,” Good said. “You always want to do the right thing and keep your word, but this decision came after a great deal of consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our student-athletes. It is both our school and district’s mission to provide the safest environment at all times for our students.”
Good said all Daniel Boone High School fans who have pre-purchased tickets can retain those for admittance into the home football game on Oct. 2 against Morristown East. D-B said all general admission tickets that were purchased for tonight’s game can be used at the Morristown West game on Oct. 16.
The only way the game could be rescheduled is if both teams wind up with a cancellation in the same week later this season.
“If that’s the case, yes we would play,” Good said.