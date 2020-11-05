Sevier County may not have the best defensive resume, but the Smoky Bears can put some points on the board.
“Their quarterback really keeps them going,” said Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley about Collin Shannon. “He runs their read option very well and makes just as many plays with his legs as he does with his arm.”
Shannon and the Smoky Bears will visit the Pioneers in a Class 5A first-round football playoff game Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Pioneers are 8-2 while Sevier is 5-5. In other area Class 5A games, Daniel Boone hits the road to play South-Doyle, and Tennessee High is at home to face Knoxville Halls.
The Smoky Bears’ five wins came against teams with a combined record of 11-39. They also surrendered an average of 48 points in their five losses.
But their offense has been solid, scoring over 20 points in every game. Shannon completed 24 of 34 passes for 266 yards and two scores in last week’s 45-37 win over Carter. Receiver Tyler Wilson had five catches for 107 yards.
“We have to be able to get them into some third-and-long situations and tackle well,” Chandley said.
Crockett is a team that has been on a roll. The Pioneers have won seven on-field games in a row after starting the year with a pair of losses. Running back Prince Kollie led Northeast Tennessee with 1,291 yards rushing in the regular season and tied for the area lead with 21 total touchdowns.
Crockett has also been finding ways to get Kollie the ball through the air in recent weeks. He has seven catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Chandley said Sevier County will take chances on defense.
“They mix up their looks and like to send pressure,” he said. “We need to be physical up front and take care of the football to be successful.”
DANIEL BOONE (5-4) AT SOUTH-DOYLE (7-3)
This was the team that eliminated the Trailblazers from the playoffs last year with a 28-12 decision in the second round.
The Cherokees have another capable offense this year with quarterback Nick Martin throwing for 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Running back Shawn Gary has rushed for 1,247 yards with 11 scores.
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said the Cherokees are good.
“They have an athletic team that runs really well,” Jenkins said. “Offensively they use both the run and the pass effectively. Their offensive line has good size, and the running back is an explosive player. Defensively they run to the ball extremely well. Their defensive ends are the playmakers and they love to blitz.”
Boone counters with running back Brennan Blair (1,214 yards rushing with 13 scores) along with quarterback Jackson Jenkins (946 yards passing and nine touchdowns).
KNOX HALLS (7-1) AT TENNESSEE HIGH (5-3)
The Vikings haven’t been on the field since Oct. 16, but at least they have prepared for their opponent.
Halls and the Vikings were scheduled to play earlier this season, but Halls was sidelined late in the week by COVID-19.
The only loss for Halls on the field was a 21-14 setback against South-Doyle. Unable to play a full slate of region games, Halls slipped to the No. 3 spot despite having just one loss.