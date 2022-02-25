SEVIERVILLE — It was raining 3-pointers inside Lon C. Burchfield Gymnasium in Friday’s Region 1-4A girls basketball matchup.
And unfortunately for West Ridge, it was a purple rain.
The District 2 champion Sevier County Bearettes used a big third-quarter run in winning 54-45 over West Ridge.
Sevier County’s Natali Shultz — the coach’s daughter — drained four key 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Hailey Williams did the dirty work inside and netted a game-high 18.
The Bearettes’ trapping 2-2-1 full-court press forced 28 West Ridge turnovers.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do with that 2-2-1 and trapping us on the sideline,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We just lost our heads. We lost (Shultz) too many times in transition and the way we shoot it, it’s hard to make up for 3s.”
A technical foul issued to the West Ridge bench in the third quarter — when the Lady Wolves were down 28-25 — killed momentum. After that, the Bearettes responded with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back out to 10.
“We’ve gotten better as the year went with transition buckets,” Sevier County coach Jonathan Shultz said. “In the past, we’ve been a half-court execution style team. This team is much more up and down, looking for opportunities to score in transition.”
Jaelyn West had 15 points in her last high school game, netting 10 in the fourth quarter. She is part of a West Ridge senior class of 10 that has laid a solid foundation for the future.
“It’s been a roller-coaster of a season,” an emotional Walling said. “We got down two or three times in this game and fought back within three points. This group never quits.
“We’ve got a great foundation with a lot of good, young kids coming up who saw how hard the seniors worked tonight. We got to where we needed to be at the end, but unfortunately, we just came up short.”
The Lady Wolves (19-14) did not make a shot from long range, missing on seven attempts. Sevier County was 6 of 15 from distance.
“(Natali Shultz) has started knocking down shots the last couple of weeks,” Jonathan Shultz said. “I’m proud of her and I’m more proud of the other stats that are showing up. Now, she’s getting deflections and steals. If you leave her open and she’s within a couple of feet of the 3-point line, I feel pretty good about her shooting it.”
The Bearettes started out in a 2-3 zone defense — much like West Ridge — and later switched to a man-to-man. Both strategies worked pretty well as West Ridge turned the ball over 18 times.
Shultz made Gene Huskey Court seem like Splash Country as she splashed three 3-pointers and led all scorers at the break with nine points. The inside game was working as well with Williams netting eight.
West Ridge pulled within a point at 12-11 with under six minutes in the second quarter, but Sevier County responded in a hurry and went on a 14-4 run to stretch the lead back out.
Sevier County will meet Morristown West in Monday’s regional semifinal game at Jefferson County.