Before every season, all chessboards are reset. For Happy Valley, more than a few key pieces are already in place.
First and foremost, the Warriors harbor six returning All-Mountain East Conference performers — including first-team choices in senior and top lineman Kamden Richardson, senior Eli Phillips and junior Andrew Little. Back from the second-team honor roll are seniors Alex Lunceford and Matthew Bahn, as well as junior Mason Hicks.
Defense was the strength of coach Jason Jarrett’s team in 2019 as the Warriors held seven foes to eight or fewer points en route to a 7-4 mark.
Experience is pretty light on that side of the ball this time around, but coordinator Greg Hyder isn’t without optimism. Richardson is very hard to handle up front, and Hicks is there to help seal the fort.
Among those scattered behind those linemen are Little, Phillips and senior Gabe Nickles. A ball-hawking safety, Little is an impactful pass defender — plus he, Phillips and Richardson combined for an average of about 24 tackles per game a season ago.
Happy Valley’s linebackers are young, conveyed Hyder, but possess much potential.
Last year was a modest one for Happy Valley from a scoring standpoint (16.4 ppg), but there figures to be offensive improvement.
Bahn, who ran for 151 yards against Cosby and barely missed the 100 mark versus Johnson County, has the ability to pick up ground in big chunks. He and fellow senior Eli Ayers, the team’s No. 1 quarterback, are a year older and figure to be a year better.
A reserve at the launch of the 2019 campaign, Ayers wound up taking the bulk of the team’s snaps and had his favorable moments. He has a new target in Lunceford, who traded in his No. 62 for a No. 13 jersey to play tight end. Little and Nickles are capable receivers.