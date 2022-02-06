Eli Penix added to his already full trophy case on Sunday afternoon at the KYA Tennessee indoor track & field championships inside the Mini-Dome.
The Daniel Boone strongman won the shot put with a throw of 16.99 meters, which equates to about 55 feet, 9 inches. Penix won both the shot put and discus titles outdoors last season and is currently fourth nationally with a 65-9 earlier this season.
“It was slick today for everybody and I did what I needed to do today to get it done,” Penix said. “My handling was a little, but the positions were good. I’ll take it.”
Penix says he plans to attend the New Balance Indoor national meet in New York City in mid-March at The Armory.
“I think I can crack any position that I want to do, I just have to hit positions and execute,” Penix said. “If I do all of that, i think I’ll have a solid chance.”
The other throwing event on the day also saw a winner from Northeast Tennessee as Cherokee’s Aaron Coffey won the weight throw with a heave of 17.62 meters.
Amelia Metz, also of Cherokee, was runner-up in the weight throw with a mark of 12.31 meters.
Daniel Boone finished third in the boys team standings with 36 points and it was due in some part to Levi Streeval’s runner-up finish in the mile.
Streeval was in third for most of the way behind Hardin Valley’s Kaden Keller, but he passed Keller in the last 100 meters of the race to secure second.
Columbia Academy’s Connor Henson — the Division II-A state cross country champion — won the event with a sizzling time of 4:17.67.
“My plan was to go out with the leaders and wait until the last lap and a half and go with whoever went,” Streeval said. “I just hope to PR each and every race. I just want to run faster than the race I did before and hopefully by the state meet outdoors, I’ll run my best race.”
Hardin Valley swept the team titles with 89 points on the boys side and 87 points on the girls.
TRIBE ROLLS TO 4x4 TITLE
The Dobyns-Bennett quartet of Bryson Gilliam, Hayden Lipford, Clay Carter and Aaron Vaughn rolled to the 4x400-meter relay title with a scorching time of 3:31.62.
Hardin Valley was in hot pursuit going into the anchor leg, but Vaughn smartly held strong positioning on the inside for the whole race.
When Hardin Valley’s Austin Rome went to pass on the outside with 90 meters to go, he tripped over his own feet and Vaughn was able to gain a decisive advantage into the finish.
CARRICO NABS SECOND
Boone’s Landon Carrico finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 1.83 meters, which equates to about six feet.
Carrico — who also is a basketball player — doesn’t have all that much time during the winters to practice, so some of his warmups and early jumps are the only reps he gets.
“Coming to the meets is the only practice I really have,” Carrico said. “Doing as good as I am now is pretty good, but I know I can do better.”
Carrico says that he hopes that the solid performance indoors without much practice propels him into a successful outdoor season.
South Greene’s Jalen Ingram won the event with a clearance of 1.88 meters, which is roughly 6-2. Hunter Burkey of South Greene was fifth.
Science Hill’s Anna Smith placed fourth in the girls high jump with a clearance of 1.49 meters, which roughly equates to 4-11.
LOCALS DO WELL IN DMR
The 4,000-meter distance medley relay also proved to be a strong event for locals as the D-B girls were runner-up (13:15.70), Science Hill was fifth (13:33.48) and Boone was sixth (13:45.80).
On the boys side, the Trailblazers were third with a time of 11:19.57 while Science Hill finished fifth (11:30.15) and D-B was sixth at 11:38.74.
STIFF SHOWS OUT
Brentwood Academy junior Mensi Stiff — who already owns the state outdoor record with last year’s performance — demolished another record on Sunday.
She threw a monstrous 15.82 meters in the shot put, which is the equivalent of 51-10¼ on the imperial scale. Her mark beat the previous meet record by almost two meters and almost puts her atop the country’s leaderboards.
Stiff becomes just the 27th girl all-time (according to the Milesplit databases) to throw over 50 feet in the indoor shot put. Her mark is 16th-best all-time nationwide.
One more meet record that tumbled was in the boys pole vault by Franklin Road Academy’s Payton Culp, with a vault of 4.88 meters, which is 16 feet.
The mark puts him in 16th place nationally.
Ensworth’s Roland McGhee Jr also set a meet record in the long jump with a leap of 7.24 meters, which is roughly 23-9.