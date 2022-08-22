First things first, high school football coaches often say teams improve the most between their first and second games of the season.
So some of Friday’s and Saturday’s “answers” may turn out to be mirages.
But based on the information available, here are seven revealed things from Week 1.
1. ELITE DEFENSES
It’s hard to imagine a better Week 1 defensive performance than Dobyns-Bennett put on display against Tennessee High. A mistake here or there is usually almost a given when the lights first go on, but the Indians pitched a shutout.
This applies to Daniel Boone as well. The ’Blazers were playing a smaller school, but South Greene has been a strong offensive group for many years. It was an impressive debut for Boone.
2. BALL CONTROL
Teams that allow Science Hill to control the ball and shrink the field toward the middle could be in trouble. Then again, teams that jump ahead and force the Hilltoppers into score-quick mode could create all kinds of trouble.
3. PLAYMAKING
It could have been Science Hill’s defense, but Elizabethton couldn’t get to the edge for big plays and didn’t show a major threat of quick-strike capability. Cyclones fans have become accustomed to a consistent parade of playmakers, but this year’s bunch needs a couple of guys to step up.
4. WEST RIDGE RISING
Consistency has been a calling card for Coach Justin Hilton’s teams, and Friday’s eye-catching, both-sides-of-the-ball unveiling shows the Wolves are ready to continue that tradition.
5. EXPLOSIVE POTENTIAL
David Crockett and Sullivan East combined for 87 points. Considering the fact neither the Pioneers (49 points) nor the Patriots (38) scored that much in a game last season, it could be a year of fireworks for these teams.
6. TRADITION BREWING
Unicoi County seemed to turn the corner with last year’s 10-win season and playoff victory. Continuing the momentum into the early stages of the next season is very important, and the Blue Devils’ above-average debut signals this program is still moving upward.
7. MOVING FORWARD
One of the more difficult things after a watershed season is getting a good start the next season, especially with a difficult task at hand. But Hampton once again overcame a tough opener, holding off Pigeon Forge and giving hope for an encore performance in 2022.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Daniel Boone at West Ridge: They didn’t get to play last year because of COVID, so the anticipation between these natural rivals has been building for the first-ever meeting.
Both teams are coming off impressive opening games, so this one has the makings of being a dandy.
Anderson County at Science Hill: It looks like the Mavericks are serious about breaking the Greeneville-Elizabethton stranglehold this season. At least their 48-14 beatdown of Class 5A defending state champion Powell suggests they are ready to make a conversation claim for the Class 4A title. It should be noted, however, that Powell led that game 13-0 before star quarterback Jordyn Potts left with an injury.
Unaka at Cloudland: It’s early. The Rangers are 1-0 while the Highlanders are 0-1. There’s hope for the Rangers, but this is a huge mountain that hasn’t been scaled since 2011.