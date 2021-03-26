BRISTOL — Seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers including a pair of series champions bring plenty of star power to the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, and Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 champion, headline the big names entered. Both will be underdogs to win Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race although they’re in top-notch equipment. Harvick is racing the No. 17 Ford for David Gilliland and Truex is driving the Kyle Busch-owned No. 51 Toyota.
Harvick is a three-time Cup Series winner on the Bristol concrete and a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series. His dirt experience is limited, although FOX Sports analyst Clint Bowyer, a former teammate to Harvick, tells the story of a time they raced together in Ohio. Harvick had never been in a dirt modified before, but proceeded to win the race.
Truex has even less dirt experience, only racing in a couple of charity events in Missouri.
Other Cup Series regulars for the 150-lap race include Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe, all former Truck Series winners at the Eldora (Ohio) dirt track. Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez fill out the Cup entries.
Larson, driving the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, is the pre-race favorite. He is actually a favorite to sweep the weekend races, coming off a pair of runner-up finishes in Super Late Model cars in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.
In addition, former World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar, who finished fourth at Eldora in 2019, could also be a contender.
However, one should not discount the Truck Series regulars.
Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota has been fast in everything he’s raced on the Bristol concrete. He posted a runner-up finish in the Truck Series in 2018 and backed it up with a second-place run in a paved Super Late Model car at the Short Track U.S. Nationals.
With the track converted to dirt, it could play right into his hands. He has extensive dirt experience in Sprint Cars, Modifieds and Late Models. This race will also mark the Truck Series debut of his wife, Jessica, also an experienced dirt track driver.
They will be the first husband-wife duo in a major NASCAR race since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in the Busch Series in 1998.
Three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton is another experienced dirt racer who finished second in last Saturday’s Open Modified feature at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. His teammate Matt Enfinger came up second to Briscoe in a battle to the wire at Eldora in 2018.
Austin Hill finished second in one of the 604 Crate Late Model features at the Bristol Dirt Nationals and second to Kyle Busch in the last Truck Series race at Atlanta. Defending Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed isn’t that experienced on a traditional dirt track, but he comes from an off-road background, including a gold medal in the X Games.
Brett Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion and a 2019 winner on the Bristol concrete, has a dirt background that includes being the youngest feature winner in the history of the famed Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.