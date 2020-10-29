The fledgling Senior Ladies Golf League has wrapped up its competitive season, but the group has one more round planned.
The ladies will join forces with the men in the Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League for a tournament at Cattails at MeadowView on Monday.
“We’re ready to roll,” said Jo Ann Andrews, one of the founders of the women’s league. “These women, I tell you, they were asking ‘Are we going to play against the men or are we going to play with them.’ I told them we’re going to play with them this time. They’re very competitive.”
The women’s league had 75 members in its first year. Thirty-one of them will play in Monday’s event.
“This is going to be the season-ender for both leagues,” said Hal McHorris, president of the men’s league. “They seem to be excited about it and we are, too. We’re all in the same boat as senior players.”
The tournament will be a three-person scramble and feature 31 teams. Each team will have two men and one woman.
The field will be broken into three flights based on handicaps with prizes for the top four teams in each flight. There will also be prizes for the closest to the pins on par-3s.
The well established men’s league which boasted 241 members this year and played two tournaments a week, helped the women get started.
“Without Hal and their cooperation to help us, we couldn’t have done this,” said Andrews, whose husband Clifford is one of the treasurers for the men’s group. “They gave us a laptop computer and had the guy working on the program to change it for the ladies. They fixed it all up for us so we can keep track of all the scores. They have been so helpful in getting us started.”
The men’s league got off to an inauspicious start this year. After its first tournament on March 16, things were shut down as the novel coronavirus began to sweep the country.
They got back to action in May, following all the safety measures recommended, and were able to finish the season. The final tournament was scheduled for Thursday at Cattails.
“We have had no situations where anybody that we knew that played tested positive for the virus,” McHorris said. “We’ve had some people that have taken some precautions. They were exposed in a different way and decided to stay home, which is what we wanted them to do.”
With the planning for the tournament already done, McHorris said the rest will be up to Mother Nature.
“I think we’re encouraged a little bit with the weather,” he said. “Hopefully all the bad stuff will roll through and it will dry out by Monday.”
Anyone wanting more information on the leagues can contact them at halinkpt@aol.com (men) or andrews_joan57@yahoo.com (women).
Websites: seniorsgolfleague.com or seniorladiesgolf.com.