Age is no barrier when it comes to slow-pitch softball.
The Tri-Cities Senior Softball league will be in full swing, beginning in early March and running through October. Games are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at Winged Deer Park, and the league is open for men aged 60 or older.
Registration is underway and the cost is $40, which includes a new cap and shirt.
Joe Ebarb, the athletic manager for the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department, said the league isn’t just for Johnson City.
“It covers the entire Tri-Cities area,” Ebarb said. “If you’re in Kingsport or Bristol or Johnson City, this is where you want to come to sign up for senior softball.”
Ebarb said the program drew around 50 people in each of the last two years.
“I have witnessed them playing and we even had a guy who was over 80 years old playing, which is really awesome,” Ebarb said. “They are staying physically active, which is good.”
Also, Ebarb said the competition aspect is there, but it’s not the overriding factor.
“It’s about good fellowship and staying active,” he said. "I am excited. There is a huge amount of growth potential for senior softball."
In the future, Ebarb said he hopes to hold a senior softball tournament and invite teams from out of the area.
For more information, visit www.tricitiesseniorsoftball.com.