It took 24 years for Northeast Tennessee to reach the football championship game under a true statewide playoff.
Another nine years went by before the area claimed a title.
But on Friday night, after 44 years, NET produced another first as two local teams reached the title game in the same season.
And the accomplishment needs to be savored for a few moments because it marks a true turning point for our corner of the state.
Elizabethton, the two-time defending Class 4A champion, handled business against Upperman in a 23-6 decision. And in Class 2A, Hampton punched its ticket with a thrilling last-minute 22-20 win over tradition-rich Trousdale County.
Cloudland was eight points shy of making it a trio as the Highlanders lost 30-22 against South Pittsburg in Class 1A.
THE HISTORY
The TSSAA first opened the playoffs to 16 teams in 1977. If a team won its district, it qualified. From 1969-76, no more than eight teams reached the playoffs in each classification — including Tennessee High’s title years when four (1971) and eight (1972) made the postseason field.
And from 1977 to 2000, no Northeast Tennessee team reached the finals. In 2001, Cloudland broke through and made it to the Class 1A title game before losing to Ezell-Harding.
Nine years later, Greeneville earned the first-ever Northeast Tennessee title by defeating Memphis Trezevant.
The Greene Devils won three more crowns (2011, 2017, 2018) and Elizabethton won championships in 2019 and 2020.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
It is partly the product of a level playing field.
When the TSSAA finally put all of the private schools in another division — where they belonged — the door went from sealed shut to cracked open.
Here are some teams that Hampton lost to in the playoffs in the past: Knoxville Webb, Friendship Christian, Boyd Buchanan, Silverdale (twice) and Grace Christian.
On Cloudland’s playoff-exit list are Knoxville Catholic (twice), Battle Ground Academy, Boyd Buchanan (twice), Ezell-Harding and Christian Academy of Knoxville.
On Elizabethton’s list are Christian Academy of Knoxville (twice) and Knoxville Catholic.
All of those teams are in Division II now, which is part of the reason the three area teams were still standing in the semifinals. And not only standing, but entering the game with a belief they could win. When a game kicks off and the players know they have a true puncher’s chance, adversity doesn’t always knock them for a loop.
Hampton fell behind 20-8, but the Bulldogs didn’t blink. Their rally included Conor Jones scoring from three yards out to tie the game with 49 seconds left. And, as Hampton does, the Bulldogs went for a 2-point conversion with Jones again scoring on a run to avoid overtime and earn the victory.
It was an easier chore for the Cyclones in terms of the final score. But the true picture was painted more as a battle.
After having a chance for a potential knockout punch in the first quarter, a diving interception by Upperman kept the Bees with their stingers intact. As the second half played out, Upperman had a legitimate chance to get back in the game. A crucial turnover and a missed 2-point conversion were too much for the Bees to overcome.
CLOUDLAND’S CLOSE CALL
When the Highlanders jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead while Hampton and Elizabethton were also ahead, it looked like Carter County was going to march three teams to Chattanooga.
Unfortunately for the Highlanders, South Pittsburg rallied and got a key fourth-quarter break — recovering an onside kick — to change the final narrative.
But the fact the Highlanders still had a chance at the end speaks volumes for their program. It shows heart still matters on the football field.
LOOKING BACK AND FORWARD
It was a special night for Carter County. Three schools, located a handful of miles apart, had a chance to reach the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.
Two of them got there.
But as history now shows, the once sealed door that was previously cracked open is now hanging by suspect hinges.