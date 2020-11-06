HAMPTON — Hampton scored on three straight possessions in the second half to post a 28-14 win over Oneida on Friday night in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Hampton (9-1) will travel to Meigs County, ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press rankings, next Friday night. Awarded a first-round COVID win over Cosby, Meigs County is this season — putting up at least 27 points in each of its nine games and yielding only 81 total points.
“It was a credit to our guys. We’re continuing to improve and continue to work. It’s easy to lose one game (to South Greene) and feel like you lost the world,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “These guys never wavered and never faltered. We’re getting a lot of people involved and that’s a good thing for us.”
The game’s first two drives featured big plays and scores.
Hampton, which improved to 5-0 at home, used tricks as Dylan Trivett took an end-around and fired the ball to Blake Peavy for a 32-yard connection. The Bulldogs kept marching until Aidan Vines punched in a 4-yard touchdown. Vines finished with 11 carries for 31 yards.
Oneida answered as Kolby Morgan, a Mr. Football finalist, galloped 59 yards for a score the third time he touched the ball. Morgan paced the Indians’ offense with 119 yards on 18 carries.
Morgan Lyons blocked a punt to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Indians’ 26 in the middle of the third quarter. From there it took Hampton five plays to reach the end zone as Conor Jones dived in from the 3-yard line.
The Indians tied the game at 14 as Morgan countered with a 45-yard touchdown run as the third quarter ended.
On the next drive, Hampton took 5:24 off the fourth-quarter clock and marched for the go-ahead touchdown. Jones struck again, following a block for a 5-yard score.
Another Jones’ touchdown run, this one from 25 yards out, proved to be insurance the next time the Bulldogs had possession.
Jones finished with 17 carries for 101 yards, including the three scores. Through the air, he went 5-of-10 for 41 yards.
“Conor is a dual threat player. He’s a good athlete and a great player offensively and defensively,” Lunsford said. “Getting the passing game going down the road is going to be huge. It’s hard to continue to run the ball and have success.”
The fourth-quarter touchdowns kept the Bulldogs’ scoring streak alive of scoring 28 or more points in each game this season.
When Oneida had the ball again, an interception sealed the game’s outcome as the Bulldogs took two kneel-down plays to advance.
Hampton covered 232 yards on the ground on 40 carries as Levi Lunsford had 56 on six carries while Morgan Lyons contributed 31.
Oneida, at 4-5 with a five-game skid to end the season, totaled 173 yards of offense on 41 plays. The rest of the team rushed for 32 yards on 14 carries. Noah Buttram was 3-for-9 passing for 28 yards.
Friday’s victory was the first for Hampton over Oneida since 2007 as the Indians beat the Bulldogs 14-12 in last year’s first-round contest. The Indians won the previous five contests in the series after Hampton won three meetings from 2006 to 2007.
Furthermore, Hampton advanced to the second round for the second straight season — the first time since the 2015 and 2016 teams advanced that far.