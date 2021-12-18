BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The first four minutes of the second half.
Science Hill used a 20-0 scoring run over the first 4:02 of the third quarter Saturday night to overcome a halftime deficit and pull away for a 65-46 boys basketball win over defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Union at the Bears’ Den.
“Wow. I knew we went on a good run. I didn’t realize it was that much,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said.
Science Hill (9-2) trailed the Bears 28-22 at halftime before scoring the first 20 points of the third quarter to take a 42-28 advantage at 3:58 left in the quarter.
Union (3-1) cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 45-36 by the end of the period, but never really recovered from the scoring run that was engineered by Science Hill’s aggressive full-court defensive pressure.
“Give them credit. I thought they were tougher than we were,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We didn’t respond to their pressure and their press very well. We turned the ball over a lot.
“That was the difference in the game. We were up six at halftime and the next thing you know we’re down 14.
“We kind of knew they would turn up the pressure and turn up the heat in the second half. We just didn’t handle it very well.”
SECOND-HALF RESURGENCE
For Cutlip and the Hilltoppers, it was a matter of when to turn up the pressure after coming off an emotional and physically-trying loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.
“We had a tough game last night and I knew we were going to be a little bit fatigued,” Cutlip said. “I thought we got off to a good start, but there at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, Union just took over.”
The coach said getting off to a strong start in the second half was important for his squad.
“I thought what turned the tide was Dalvin Mathes,” Cutlip said. “His pressure and he sped up the game and we were able to get some steals and get some easy baskets. Because we couldn’t score for the longest time (in the first half).
“Then the energy started picking up. We were tired, but we had to press. I wasn’t sure how long we could press, to be honest with you.”
Mathes had four steals, all during the big scoring run for the Hilltoppers.
Science Hill also got plenty of assists. Led by Keynan Cutlip with six and five each from Mathes and Michaues Rowe, the Hilltoppers had 19 as a team.
Jamar Livingston scored a team-high 20 points for Science Hill, while Cutlip had 14 and Mathis added 12.
Bradley Bunch led Union with 23 points and Malachi Jenkins totaled 14 for the Bears.