East Tennessee State’s football schedule appears to be dwindling.
The Bucs lost their second game in just a few days Thursday when the Southeastern Conference announced its decision to play only conference games because of the coronavirus pandemic. ETSU was scheduled to play at Georgia on Sept. 12 in a “money” game.
ETSU previously lost its Sept. 5 home opener when Mars Hall had to back out when the South Atlantic Conference pushed the start of fall sports back to Sept. 26.
There is still hope that ETSU could receive the $550,000 it was expecting from the Georgia game. SEC schools are still looking at the wording in the contracts trying to figure out their options.
There has been talks that the major-conference schools might make good on the payments whether the games are played or not.
Big 10 schools are reportedly being told to make the payments on guarantee games. Whether the SEC follows suit remains to be seen.
The presidents of the Southern Conference were supposed to have met Thursday to discuss the fall sports landscape, but no announcement was made.