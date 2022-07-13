Volunteer Speedway promoter Vic Hill announced Tuesday the $12,000-to-win XR+ and Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series 15th Annual “Scorcher” will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 during Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR race week.
The Super Late Models have a $12,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start feature on the 4/10-mile clay oval. The Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Southern Series will also be in action for $1,500-to-win and $150-to start, along with Sportsman Late Models with a $750-to-win feature.
Brandon Sheppard, winner of the last four World of Outlaws Late Model championships, won the 2021 “Scorcher” with two-time race winner Chris Madden second. Newport driver Jimmy Owens has the record as a three-time ‘Scorcher’ winner. Dale McDowell and Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist each have two wins.
All events on Sept. 14 will be produced by XR Events and streamed live and on-demand on www.racexr.plus.
Coming up this weekend, the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series has a 53-lap, $10,053-to-win Super Late Model feature on Sunday. Other races include Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive feature.
Hot laps start at 7 p.m. with qualifying and racing to follow.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series returns to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night with twin 35-lap features for the Late Model Stock division. There are also features for the Sportsman, Street Stock, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes.
There will be a fireworks show following the races as rain washed out racing and fireworks during “Fan Appreciation Night” on July 1.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice and qualifying on track. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The 1/8-mile drag strip in Rogersville has an IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race scheduled for Saturday with a test-and-tune on Friday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday. They will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with time trials set for 6 p.m.
CUP SERIES INTERLOPERS
Some of the top NASCAR drivers continue to win races outside the Cup Series.
Defending series champion Kyle Larson held off 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz to the win in the Brad Doty Classic at Attica (Ohio) on Tuesday night. A force to be reckoned with on the dirt tracks, it was Larson’s 27th career win in 120 World of Outlaws starts. The victory was his third World of Outlaws win of the season and came less than a week after he won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race at Lernersville (Pa.) Raceway.
His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, is tearing it up on the asphalt short tracks. He won the prestigious Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. It was Byron’s sixth win in a row in the No. 24 Super Late Model car.