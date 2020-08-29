Science Hill is coming off a losing season, so the Hilltoppers are plenty hungry to erase those memories.
Pushing them into the future is a “Stars of Tomorrow” performer at the kicker position. Kade Hensley is not only one of the nation’s top kickers, he is also a team leader. He gives the Hilltoppers a scoring threat even when they are not all that close to the goal line.
Also fitting the “Stars of Tomorrow” mold is junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond (5-foot-11, 180 pounds). Head coach Stacy Carter said Diamond made huge strides from last year, describing him as a smart kid who knows the game and makes good decisions with the football.
Another standout performer on offense is 5-10, 165-pound junior receiver Cole Torbett. He was a catch machine in 2019, and his abilities extend to special teams as well. Carter said Torbett is the best punt catcher he’s had at Science Hill.
Along the offensive line, the Hilltoppers can pick and choose from several standouts. Leading the way is center Kellen Hensley (5-7, 260, So.). Other big-time performers include Joseph Giturwa, Lebron Riddle, Keimel Redford, Parker Payne and Shannon Peterson.
Highlighting the defensive side of the ball are linebackers Justus Sutton (5-9, 195, Jr.) and Cade Fleeman (5-10, 190, Jr.). Both saw a ton of snaps last year and should be among the region’s best this season.
Peterson and Corbin Gerarde should be big factors on the defensive line. Senior Amare Redd and junior AJ Martin are standouts in the secondary.