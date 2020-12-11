Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins continues to set the world on fire, and she’s only 16 years old.
On Friday at the Five and Dime Athletics Meeting in Columbia, South Carolina, Hutchins set a national high school absolute record for a 5,000-meter track race of 15:34.47, breaking Katelyn Tuohy’s indoor mark of 15:37.12 from the 2018 Virginia Showcase.
“It’s crazy to say that I hold two national records now,” Hutchins said. “This was actually my first 5K on the track, so I really didn’t know how to approach it strategy- wise.”
Tuohy’s record was also the American youth (U18) record.
Hutchins also broke the American junior (U20) outdoor record of 15:36.95 set by Notre Dame’s Molly Huddle in 2003, and the national high school outdoor mark set by Mary Cain of 15:45.46 from 2013.
“I knew that Molly Huddle’s record was just over a second faster than Tuohy’s record,” she said. “That’s crazy that I hold an American record, too, and I think it just adds another layer to the race.
“I’ve always admired Molly Huddle and she’s done and continues to do great things for our sport.”
Her mark was just over 14 seconds off of the U.S. Olympic Trials standard.
Hutchins won the race against several professional athletes, including a hard-charging Annie Rodenfels that almost caught Hutchins in the final stages of the race.
Hutchins adds the track record to her national high school record for a 5-kilometer cross country race (15:58.42) set just two weeks ago in Huntsville, Alabama.
HOW THE RACE WENT
Hutchins’ first mile was 4:56.4, just under the target pace of 5:00/mile needed to break the record.
“We did come through a little fast, but it was nice to have someone there at least for the first half,” she said. “Once I got by myself, it became tougher and I just tried to maintain a good pace.”
Her second mile was around 5:03, coming through two miles in around 9:59 and still ahead of pace.
“It really helped having my family and some other people that I knew there cheering me on in those last laps,” she said. “When I came through with 800 to go and saw that I was in range, it really gave me a spark of hope.”
Hutchins closed her final half mile in 2:25, her final lap in 70.63 seconds and her final 200 meters in 34.2.
“When I came through into the final 200, I knew I had it because I felt good and I had a little bit more left,” she said. “Even all the professional athletes were very supportive and they knew what was happening.”
EXTRA MOTIVATION
Hutchins not only had her family there, but a friend that she had met in her last race showed up.
Bentley Grace, a wheelchair athlete who qualified for the Boston Marathon, met Hutchins in Alabama at the RunningLane meet and instantly became a fan.
She and her family traveled from their home in Georgia over three hours to Columbia to watch her race.
“That was really awesome to see Bentley here and it definitely gave me some extra motivation,” she said. “I’m just incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete in all of my races this year with the pandemic and all.
“Dave Milner and all the staff did a great job putting on the meet.”
Hutchins said that she is going to take a break, which is well-deserved, after having set multiple state and national records since the end of August.
“I’m going to take a nice break and give my legs a rest,” she said. “Hopefully, I can do some indoor races in the future, but I’m really looking forward to a break now.”