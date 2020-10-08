BRISTOL — The District 1-AAA volleyball champion will not be decided until Friday.
Science Hill took a 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) win over top-seeded Daniel Boone in the tournament’s elimination game before knocking off rival Dobyns-Bennett 3-2 (19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13) in dramatic finish in the championship game Thursday to force a deciding match Friday in the double-elimination format at Viking Hall.
The Lady Hilltoppers (23-5) will face Dobyns-Bennett (17-7) again at Viking Hall Friday at 5 p.m. to determine the district champion and the top seed in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA tournament at Morristown East.
Both Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett will advance to the regional tournament.
Friday’s match will be the fifth this year between the rivals. The two teams split matches during the regular season and have split their two matches in the tournament.
Science Hill played eight sets on Thursday, but coach Laura Cook’s squad passed its endurance test to hang on for a win and force the district’s first volleyball tournament if-necessary match in at least four years.
“We had a really big high off the Boone game, coming off that win. And then we started off a little slow and little tired,” Cook said. “And they just flipped a switch to do this.
“It was huge. At first, I think they were like, we’ve got another game. But then they really just to settle in and just lost themselves in the game and that’s what you want right now.
“Every point is important and every point you’ve just got to go.”
Science Hill trailed Dobyns-Bennett 11-9 in the fifth set before a block and a kill from Loren Grindstaff tied the game at 11. The Lady Toppers outscored D-B 4-2 the rest of the way to take the win.
Grindstaff finished with 20 kills and four blocks for Science Hill, while Autumn Holmes had 17 kills.
The Lady Toppers also got 14 kills and 11 digs from Sara Whynot and 11 from Jordan Hallman.
Kinley Norris had 31 assists for Science Hill and Alyssa Neal recorded 30 assists.
Science Hill also got five aces from Jesse Franks, who also recorded 20 digs.
Lexi Kalogeros added 12 digs.
Meg Maynor led Dobyns-Bennett at the net with 16 kills and four blocks, while Whitley Maupin had 15 kills and Zoie Larkins had 13 kills, 19 digs and three aces.
The Lady Indians got 41 assists and 18 digs from Dakota Vaiese., while Rachel Falin had 22 digs and Karley Wilson recorded three aces.
“We had some areas of weakness and they tried to pick apart those areas,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Patricia Dygert said. “And sometimes we were playing a little catch-up trying to read their offense instead of running our offense.
“It was like a little game of tennis of who can find what spot. And I think it came down to who was on tonight, really.”