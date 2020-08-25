BRISTOL — It was much tougher than expected, but the Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers got a Big 6 Conference volleyball win over Tennessee High in five sets (25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21 and 15-8) Tuesday night inside Viking Hall
Senior outside hitter Sara Whynot and senior middle blocker Loren Grindstaff each had 16 kills. Whynot rounded out her double-double with 12 digs while Grindstaff registered seven blocks.
“We needed to wake and push through,” Whynot said. “We were able to get the win, so we were pretty happy about that.”
The Lady ’Toppers committed 30 hitting errors plus 20 service errors as a team.
After being down 5-0 to start the third set, Science Hill battled back to take the lead late, but could not close it out. However, that gave some momentum to the Lady ’Toppers and they went on to win the fourth after being down early again.
“We’ve tried to stay together and have a stronger bond as a team,” Whynot said.
“Tennessee High played great tonight and it is really going to be like that every night,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “They battled back, though. I was really impressed with how they responded.”
Alyssa Neal had 22 assists while Kinley Norris had 24. Lexi Kalogeros notched five aces while libero Jesse Franks tallied six aces and 16 digs.
For the Lady Vikings, it was a much-improved team from the game against Daniel Boone last week.
The offense was evenly distributed as Jamayia Honaker had seven kills, Ella Robertson totaled six, Sophie Meade had seven and Sydney Freeman had five.
“When you get to the fifth game, I think two things come into effect,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “The conditioning level and mental toughness is what wins that fifth game. I felt like our conditioning level was really good, but Science Hill was just mentally tougher than we are. They played to win while we played not to lose. We were trying not to make mistakes while they were attacking.”
Science Hill got off to a roaring 9-5 start in the final set and the Lady Vikings did not have a response once the score rose to 12-7.
The defense for Tennessee High all night was good as Freeman had 12 digs while libero Grayson Phipps led the defensive effort with 21 digs. Sydnee Pendleton contributed 12 digs as well.
“I think playing in that Elizabethton tournament and letting these girls play four or five matches in a day,” Johnson said. “They were able to get some team chemistry and gel helped them.”