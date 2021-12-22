It was another big game for Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip.
The Science Hill duo combined for 46 of the Hilltoppers’ points in a 58-54 win over Muhlenberg County in a basketball tournament at Georgetown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers improved to 10-3, finishing the tourney with a mark of 2-1.
Livingston had 26 points, hitting 11 of 12 attempts from the free throw line. Cutlip totaled 20 points, cashing in four times in eight attempts from behind the arc. Cutlip also had four assists and four rebounds.
Science Hill led by 10 points at halftime (36-26), but had to hold on at the finish.
Michaeus Rowe added six points, five rebounds and a pair of assists while Dalvin Mathes totaled five assists.
Next up for Science Hill is the Sunshine Classic, which begins Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida.