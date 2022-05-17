SEVIERVILLE — Science Hill captured three of the four championships at Tuesday’s Region 1-AA tennis championships at Sevierville City Park.
The Hilltoppers’ Daniel Haddadin won 6-1, 6-2 over Seymour’s Connor Witucki in boys singles semifinal action, then defeated Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Kennedy advanced to the championship round by beating Science Hill’s Cooper Weems 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal.
In boys doubles, the team of Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sevier County’s Braxton Allen and Noah Crook in the semifinal round. They appeared to be on their way to another quick win against Tennessee High’s Hagan Oakley and Brandon Istfan in the final round. They easily captured the first set 6-1, but won 7-6 in the second set, going 11-9 in the tiebreaker.
“It’s a special day when you can get singles and doubles in the state tournament,” Science Hill boys’ coach Kelly Lane said. “A lot of teams would like to be in our spot. I’m blessed to coach this team and I’m really proud of the boys. If we could get the team tomorrow, it would be back-to-back years of getting the team, singles and doubles to state.”
The girls finals featured rematches from the District 1 championships.
Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant defeated Tennessee High’s Lilly Rosser 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the state championships. However, the Lady Vikings team of Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs captured the girls doubles title in a three-set thriller 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Science Hill’s team of Leah McBride and Josi Reid.
McBride was trying to repeat as a state doubles champion after winning the title with Allie Knox in 2021.
“I was happy to have girls present in both of the finals,” Science Hill girls coach Erin Williams said. “I’m so proud of Lexi. She’s played so strong all season and found a way to win.
“It didn’t turn out all around the way we wanted to. Leah and Josi have been back and forth with these girls all year. It just wasn’t in the cards for them today.”
SOCCER Alcoa 1, University High 0
ALCOA — Houston Whedbee booted a kick past University High’s goalkeeper with 2:07 left in overtime to lift the Tornadoes to the victory.
It ended a valiant effort by the Bucs, especially by Sam McGee in goal, who denied Alcoa on several scoring opportunities in the first half.