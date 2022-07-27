Maggie Whitson Cross Country

Maggie Whitson

Science Hill announced Maggie Whitson as its new girls cross country coach on Tuesday.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be named the next head coach of the Science Hill girls cross country team,” Whitson said. “This team is in the process of building a culture and environment that breeds trust and believing in one another.”

