Science Hill announced Maggie Whitson as its new girls cross country coach on Tuesday.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be named the next head coach of the Science Hill girls cross country team,” Whitson said. “This team is in the process of building a culture and environment that breeds trust and believing in one another.”
Whitson has seen many achievements during her long-running career. She ran collegiately, with stops at Virginia Intermont, East Tennessee State University and King College, and has coached at University High as well as Science Hill. She was awarded the TSSAA Coach of the Year in cross country for the 2018 season at UH.
Whitson coached at UH from 2013-2020, leading both boys and girls teams to state runner-up finishes. Also an accomplished track and field coach, she won a state title with the girls 4x800 team in 2018.
Whitson has been a part of the Science Hill track and field coaching staff since 2020 and was the assistant girls and boys cross country coach during the 2021 fall season. Her new position as the girls cross country coach will begin with the new school year.
“Through the hard work of our team, I cannot wait to see what this program accomplishes not only in the short term but also in the long term,” she said. “We will build a program that our community will be proud of for years to come.”
