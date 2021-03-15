Back on the baseball diamond for the first time in over a year, Science Hill could not have asked for a much better start to the season on Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers blasted Big 7 Conference foe Cherokee 14-0 and almost had a combined no-hitter from pitchers Cole Torbett, Dustin Eatmon and Caleb Rogers.
“Cole did a really good job of commanding his pitches and coming after their hitters,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I thought he worked really well when he got ahead today. He gave us a really solid three innings.”
Cherokee’s Parker Bailey hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth off of Rogers to get the Chiefs on the board with a hit. He was called out a few pitches later when the ball hit him and the game ended.
Torbett was credited with the win, throwing 52 pitches and picking up six strikeouts.
Ashton Motte had a big day at the plate for the ’Toppers (1-0, 1-0), going 2-for-3 with two singles and four RBIs on the day. Science Hill mashed out six hits on the day, but had 14 other baserunners.
Science Hill was 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position, but Coach Edwards said his squad will get better as the season goes along.
“We had some good timely hitting and we played through strikes,” he said. “Defensively, I thought we were pretty good, too. We have a few things here and there to clean up, but that will come.”
The Chiefs (0-1, 0-1) started Jackson Davenport and he was hit early and often.
Davenport was credited with the loss, giving up 10 runs in 1⅔ innings on 74 pitches.
The teams will meet again on Tuesday in the turnaround game in Rogersville. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.