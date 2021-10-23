“At halftime, we were down and really not doing well. Then at the end of the game, the tears of joy were flowing.”
Taylor Jones’ words perfectly summed up Saturday’s Class AAA girls sectional soccer match at Kermit Tipton Stadium as Science Hill rallied to supplant Maryville, 2-1.
With the win, Science Hill (18-1-2) clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro for the second time in the last three seasons.
Jones struck for the equalizer in the 45th minute and Meggie Powell scored the go-ahead tally in the 51st minute.
Powell’s goal was especially of note as she barreled through her defender like Georgia’s Herschel Walker did to Tennessee’s Bill Bates many years ago on the gridiron.
“She wasn’t stopping me,” Powell said.
Jones and Powell are part of an experienced squad, which consists of seven seniors.
Maryville struck first, but it was at Science Hill’s expense on an own goal in the 16th minute. The Lady Rebels (11-7-2) controlled the ball for most of the first half and it looked like it was going to be a repeat of past sectionals.
The Johnson City crew, however, had different ideas this time around.
“Last time we played (Maryville), the exact same thing happened and I told them at halftime that we had been here before,” first-year Science Hill head coach Ron Kind said. “We had an own goal and they lifted each other after that — and we went back to playing our game.”
Added Kind: “(Maryville) is a crazy good team and they’re excellent. They’re well-coached and have traditions unlike any other. They’ve been a major thorn in our side the last few years and the soccer gods really haven’t shined on us in those games.”
Science Hill came out in the second half and completely controlled the pace, taking three shots early on that got close to making it through.
Maryville was limited to just one shot in the second half and until the end of the game, rarely got into the attacking third.
“I don’t know if I can describe this feeling, to be honest,” Kind said. “I’m so happy for these girls. I’ve had this experience before as an assistant and as a dad. As a coach, it’s invigorating and I can’t wait to get there.”