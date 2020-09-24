Science Hill capped off the Big 6 Conference season with a thrilling 3-2 win over regular-season champion Daniel Boone at the new Topper Palace.
The Lady ’Toppers, who improved to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in league, went the distance in a 27-25, 25-29, 13-25, 23-25, 16-14 victory.
Sara Whynot led the way with 19 kills and 12 digs. Loren Grindstaff had 14 kills, while Jordan Hallman tallied 10 kills and seven blocks.
“I knew it was going to be one of those point-for-point post matches,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It was a fun volleyball match and the girls played so hard and together. It’s huge momentum going into the district tournament.”
The loss denied Daniel Boone’s bid to go through the Big 6 undefeated. Riley Brinn paced the Lady ’Blazers (15-4, 9-1) with 17 kills and 16 digs. Other leaders included Riley Brandon with 14 kills and nine digs and Rylee Wines with nine kills and 10 digs.
“All three of my Rileys stepped up,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “The way McKenna is able to spread the ball helps tremendously. Our middles did a great job on the block.
“Every time in the game of volleyball, it starts with a pass. Sometimes the stats don’t add up. Emma Green had to step into a tough spot and she made some great passes.”
Dannah Persinger was another Boone force in the middle with 10 kills, while McKenna Dietz posted astonishing numbers of 47 assists and 27 digs. Allie Davis ended with 22 digs and three aces.
Other Science Hill leaders included Lexi Kalogeros with 17 digs, Jesse Franks with 15 digs and six service aces and Alyssa Neal with 14 digs.
Neal and Kinley Norris set up so many of Science Hill’s scoring opportunities, amassing 28 and 26 assists, respectively.
“The girls are jelling more and playing aggressive as a team,” Cook said. “We’re spreading it out and we’ve got a lot of people who can produce. It’s fun to see them play together like that.”