Faced with the prospect of a Sunday practice with a lot of running involved, the Science Hill boys basketball team opened the second half with an 11-0 run to defeat Stone Memorial on Saturday afternoon at the new Topper Palace.
That outburst led to the Hilltoppers’ 59-52 win over the Panthers.
Keynan Cutlip, who scored a game-high 25 points, explained the head coach’s threat of a tough Sunday practice was more than enough to get the ’Toppers (2-0) motivated coming out of the locker room.
“He threatened us with a lot of practicing, a lot of running — so we knew we didn’t want get ourselves in that situation,” Keynan Cutlip said. “We turned it on and it was great to win these first couple of games. We just have to keep moving forward.”
Cutlip moved his team forward with a number of big shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that pushed the Science Hill lead to 14 points.
Stone Memorial rallied to pull back within three with 40 seconds left in the game before Cutlip and Laithen Shingledecker put it away at the free-throw line.
“Laithen and me, I feel we both stepped up late, especially on free throws,” Cutlip said. “We’ve been getting in the gym, before practice, after practice, knocking them down.”
Coach Ken Cutlip didn’t think his team was playing horribly at the half with the game tied at 23. They had played well on the defensive end except for one crucial area, which affected them on both ends of the court.
“If you don’t rebound the ball on the defensive end, it slows you down and I didn’t think we did a good job of that in the first half,” Coach Cutlip said. “The second half, we rebounded the basketball and were able get out in transition. We got some baskets early and got some separation.”
With the double-digit lead, the Hilltoppers did what they needed to hold off the Panthers (0-2). Stone had three players hit double figures. Will Hecker scored 15 points, followed by Zach Boyd with 13 and Jack Eldridge with 10.
For Science Hill, Amare Redd finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Coach Cutlip praised Jake Bedard for his efforts in boxing out for rebounds and Redd for playing hard despite being in foul trouble much of the game.
The coach also called it the best game ever for point guard Dalvin Mathes, who finished with seven points, four assists, four steals and no turnovers.
In addition, Landon Willis pulled down seven rebounds, and Shingledecker came through in the clutch with six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t miss the buckets like we did the first half. We had to make the extra effort late to win the game,” Shingledecker said. “We’re a little rough around the edges, but this week, we were able to knock the butterflies off and get playing.”
Asked if there would be a Sunday practice, the coach smiled and said, “No, after that, I think they’ve earned it.”
Next up for the Hilltoppers is the Food City Thanksgiving tournament at Sullivan East. Science Hill is scheduled to face Unaka on Monday at 7 p.m.