The Science Hill boys and girls tennis teams broke out the brooms in Thursday’s Region 1-AAA championships against Greeneville, delivering a pair of 4-0 sweeps.
For the Lady Hilltoppers, it’s their first regional crown since 2016 and that makes senior Allie Knox’s last go-around all the sweeter.
“It’s great to get a win and it’s even sweeter to have the clean sheet,” Knox said. “We have a great group of girls around us.
“It’s pretty exciting to win the region again because a lot of people at my school don’t think too highly of tennis. It’s nice to have something to brag about.”
Knox was up in her match on Katie Leonard in the second set when the Lady ’Toppers clinched the match.
Coming out on top were Leah McBride over Morgan Mysinger, Josi Reid over Zoey Hayes, Lexi Bryant over Allie Renner and Amita Kordamiri with a conquest of Nia Newberry. Each winner dropped only one game.
On the boys’ side, the Hilltoppers had some trouble at the top in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but the bottom three were able to back up the effort.
“We don’t take any of these tournament titles for granted,” Science Hill boys coach Kelly Lane said. “It’s another huge step towards our goal this year and if you look at the scores, that was a good team we beat.
“The back half of the lineup played really well and our top two played really tough matches.”
Science Hill’s usual steady top player Griffen Nickels lost the opening set to Brandon Kennedy, but ended up winning the second.
Om Patel clinched the match for the ’Toppers with his victory over Jackson Weems, 7-5 and 6-2.
“One the best things about high school tennis is being a team sport,” Lane said. “Most of the year, when these guys are doing tennis, it’s an individual sport. The back end for us stepped up today and those points at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 matter just as much as up top.
“I’m really proud of Daniel Haddadin, Arshaam Kordamiri, and Jackson Temple for getting wins.”
Haddadin beat Noah Helton 6-0, 6-1, Kordamiri downed Tanner Smith 6-1, 6-1 and Temple got the better of Mason Flagler 6-1, 6-3.
Science Hill will next play in the sectional on Thursday back at the Pete Zannis Tennis Complex against Farragut for both the boys and girls.
Times have yet to be determined.
For Lane’s squad, it will be a meeting of familiar foes as they have already seen the Admirals once this year.
“It worked out this year with our non-conference schedule that we played Farragut at the beginning of the year and we beat them,” Lane said.
The regional individuals tournament will be played on Monday at Bristol’s Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center. First-round action get underway at 10:30 a.m.