As the calendar turns to October, the volleyball regular season quickly wraps up and postseason tournaments begin.
On Monday, both the District 1-AAA and 1-AA will be underway with opening-round games. Both tournaments will be double-elimination after the first round, which is a change from recent years for the Three Rivers Conference (District 1-AA).
Another change is that the Big 5 (District 1-AAA) will all be hosted by the higher-seeded team in each matchup. The Three Rivers tournament site will be at Elizabethton.
The top two teams from each district will qualify for the region the following week.
LADY ’TOPPERS ARE TOP SEED
Science Hill entered the season as a strong contender for the league title. The Lady Hilltoppers backed up all the preseason hype by closing out the league slate with a 7-1 worksheet, which was a full two games ahead of runner-up Dobyns-Bennett and their first outright conference title since 2007.
Science Hill will receive a first-round bye and plays the winner of the David Crockett-Daniel Boone matchup on Tuesday.
West Ridge will travel to Kingsport on Monday for the rubber match against D-B. The Lady Wolves were victorious in the last matchup at home on Senior Night, but the Lady Indians received the No. 2 seed based on an early-season win over Science Hill.
The tournament will then all shift to Johnson City on Tuesday night.
“This is really the time of year that you work for,” Science Hill head coach Laura Cook said. “With most of the tournament being at home as long as we keep winning, it’s definitely a huge confidence boost.”
Cook’s Lady ’Toppers enter the tournament as heavy favorites, but the second spot is up for grabs by the looks of things.
D-B has not played well down the stretch after looking like the team to beat early on. Both West Ridge and Boone have shown flashes of great play over the last few weeks and have proven to be contenders.
Even though David Crockett has had rough patches, the Lady Pioneers have also shown promise, beating out Daniel Boone for its only conference win and taking D-B down to the wire.
“We’re really looking to improve on our side of the net and limit our unforced errors,” Cook said. “We’re definitely seeing more people step up as the season goes along. We’ve got options now and more weapons than we had at the beginning of the season.”
Predictions
Champion: Science Hill
Reason: Since the loss to D-B, the Lady ’Toppers have had only a couple of bumps in the road, but have rolled over teams for the most part.
Senior middle blocker Jordan Hallman is obviously the emotional leader on the team and it shows on the court. The great play of senior setter Kinley Norris, senior libero Lexi Kalogeros and sophomore outside hitter Autumn Holmes figures to carry Science Hill a long way down the road.
Runner-up: West Ridge
Reason: It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Logan Kemp’s squad appears to have turned the corner. Since the Lady Wolves lost senior Ann Marie Honeycutt for the season due to a knee injury, they have rallied and played quite well.
Senior Olivia DeLung has been one of note and so has senior libero Allie Davis.
West Ridge — if it winds up being the second team out of the tournament — has a big chance to do damage in the region as District 2 over the last five years has not been a threat to make the finals.
LADY
VIKINGS LOOK TO REMAIN UNBEATEN
What a season it has been for Tennessee High.
The Lady Vikings polished off a spotless conference slate, going 10-0 in their first year in the Three Rivers. It was the first league title of any sort in six years — back when Mary Johnson’s crew claimed the Big 7 title.
“Even though we did go through the conference undefeated, you still have to respect your opponents,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “In that first-round matchup, we’ll play the winner of Unicoi and Elizabethton — and if Elizabethton wins, we’re playing them on their home floor.”
That distinction creates a bigger target on Tennessee High’s back, though. The regular-season title means little if the Lady Vikings were to be eliminated early in the postseason.
Runner-up Sullivan East, meanwhile, is out for revenge, having lost to Tennessee High twice in the regular season.
“Sullivan East has a great team and they’re very well-coached,” Johnson said. “Tracy Graybeal has been around a long time. And what better way for good teams to get better than playing each other?”
On paper, the clear-cut favorites to come out of the district tournament are the aforementioned squads, but Unicoi County has pushed both teams hard in the last few weeks.
Lady Blue Devils outside hitter Shelby Miller has come back stronger than before and Shelley Swinehart’s squad could be poised to make a run at the right time.
Predictions
Champion: Tennessee High
Reason: Not much has fazed the Lady Vikings this season. Even though they are a bit undersized, the defense has been steady and reliable the entire way.
Sophie Meade and Marley Johns have been constants for the Lady Vikings all season. Ditto for Madison Blair.
The two-setter system has worked well for the Bristol crew with Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin being key cogs in the wheel.
And leading the hard-nosed defense all season has been Sydnee Pendland, a sophomore libero that was voted captain at the beginning of the year.
“I think the strength of this team is our balance,” Johnson said. “We really have no standout players, but we have some really good players that contribute. Our libero is gritty and fearless. She doesn’t care if the ball is coming at her 100 mile an hour. I think we’ve got the best one in the area, to be honest.”
Runner-up: Sullivan East
Reason: The Lady Patriots were picked to win in the preseason, but were beaten twice by rival Tennessee High and ultimately ended up in the second spot.
It’s not the worst position in the world, but with the new double-elimination tournament, Graybeal’s squad will have to chase away a few demons if it wants to be in prime position for the region tournament.
The Lady Patriots have so many weapons, but inconsistency on offense has cost them in several matches. If East were to be the second team out of the tourney, it would likely face Greeneville in the region, which went to the state tournament last season.