The top dog remains on top until proven otherwise.
Science Hill’s volleyball team set the tone at a high level in Thursday night’s Big 5 Conference match against West Ridge and kept it there.
The Lady Hilltoppers finished with a 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21 sweep.
“Our girls were fired up before the game,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We’ve been working on coming out with good starts. They know whoever is on the other side of the net in this conference is going to bring it.
“I was pleased with the way they came out and the way they played, start to finish.”
The two biggest weapons for Science Hill — senior middle blocker Jordan Hallman and sophomore outside hitter Autumn Holmes — made the difference in the match.
Holmes finished with 14 kills while Hallman tallied 10 and two blocks.
Science Hill (2-0, 1-0) senior setter Kinley Norris finished with 34 assists and three aces. On defense, Maddie Fuller tallied 11 digs and three aces while senior libero Lexi Kalogeros had 15 digs.
“Jordan and Autumn are really getting up there and hammering it,” Cook said. “It’s nice to look out there and see composure this early. They looked like they had it under control and that’s what you want.”
The Lady Wolves (1-1, 0-1) had a terrible start, being in a 13-3 hole in the first set. It looked like West Ridge had some communication issues early on.
“(Science Hill) has returned a state-tournament caliber team and we knew that coming into their place, they were going to have a lot of excitement,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “That showed in the first set and if you take away the deficit we had in the first set, it’s a completely different ballgame.”
For West Ridge, Rachel Miller, Olivia DeLung and Casey Wampler all had five kills. Allie Jordan tallied 12 digs and DeLung had eight digs.
DeLung also had 10 assists.
“We’re an experienced team with a lot of seniors, but we made a lot of young mistakes,” Kemp said. “That’s something we couldn’t recover from late in those second and third sets.
“(Science Hill) had a good game plan early on with some fast tempo and that put us on our heels early.”
Both West Ridge and Science Hill will be in the Showdown at the Sunsphere tournament in Knoxville on Friday and Saturday.