On the opening night of the annual Doubletree Roundball basketball showcase, Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston had his coming-out party.
Livingston finished with a game-high 37 points in Friday’s win over Riverdale, 80-60.
Livingston shot an impressive 15 of 20 from the field and made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
“Jamar is very efficient and very creative,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Our kids do a really good job of getting him the ball and getting him in positions to score.”
Science Hill came out blistering, jumping out to an 11-6 lead early and answering two big Warrior runs at different points in the game.
Keynan Cutlip finished with 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Antonio Sydnor also finished in double figures, racking up 13 points.
“We knew it was important to get off to a good start,” Ken Cutlip said. “The only two games we’ve played at home, we’ve been trailing at the end of the first quarter by eight or nine.
“Don’t let Riverdale’s record deceive you. Four of their losses have come against teams with a combined record of 26-4.”
Seed Coleman was the high-man for Riverdale, netting 18 while Maddux Bodenhamer had 13. E.J. Turner also scored in double digits, finishing with 11.
The Hilltoppers forced 18 turnovers while committing just eight with none in the final period of play.
“As a team, we had 21 assists on the night and I thought that sharing the basketball was a big key for us tonight,” Ken Cutlip said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we continued to play well even though we didn’t shoot it well. And we took care of the ball because I’ve only got us with eight turnovers.”
Before the boys game, Ken and Keynan Cutlip were honored for recent accomplishments. Keynan was honored with his commemorative 1,000th-point basketball, which he netted earlier this year against Stone Memorial.
Ken Cutlip was honored for surpassing George Pitts as Science Hill’s all-time winningest coach, which he accomplished last season.
“That was a cool pregame moment for us,” Ken Cutlip said. “I’m happy for him. It’s tough being a coach’s kid, but I think he’s handled it pretty well.”
Science Hill 67, Riverdale 58
In one of the most hotly contested games of the evening, the Lady ’Toppers used an 18-9 final quarter to outdistance their foes from Murfreesboro.
The Lady Warriors had tied the game at 49 late in the third, but could not sustain the torrid pace of Science Hill in the end.
Kathryne Patton scored a team-high 19 points to lead Science Hill while Colleen Coughlin finished with 13 and Lexi Green had 12.
Nae Marion also scored in double figures, finishing with 10.
“When we don’t turn the ball over, we’re really good — and when we do turn it over, we’re not very good,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “In the second half, we really did a good job of moving the basketball and I thought our defense was really, really good.
“Kathryne is fantastic. She shows up every night and is constantly getting better.”
Acacia Hayes — younger sister of Antatasia, Aislynn and Alasia that are currently at Mississippi State — netted a game-high 36 points on 16-of-22 shooting. The Western Kentucky commit was 14 of 15 going into the final period.
“We tried to trap her when we could and get the ball out of her hands,” Whaley said. “We knew that she was going to get hers. Our players talked me into running the 1-3-1 defense last week and sometimes it’s good to listen to your players.”