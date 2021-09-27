GREENEVILLE — Volunteer senior Jon Wes Lovelace knows how to play up to championship standards when it matters the most.
At Monday’s Region 1-AA golf tournament, Lovelace blistered the Link Hills Country Club course, shooting even-par 71 and winning his third consecutive regional title. He is also the holder of the conference and district titles, making him a rare holder of all three tournament titles at the same time.
Also, Lovelace qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time.
Only the top team and the top three individuals not on the qualifier advance to the state tournament next week at Sevierville Golf Club.
“It feels great to be the region champion again. It’s nice to do it my senior year,” Lovelace said. “I don’t think there was much pressure going into today. I had a bad start and it was tough trying to come back from that.
“The greens were super fast today and staying below the hole was the key on basically every hole. Early on, I was putting really well and then on the back nine my ball striking started to come around.”
‘TOPPERS TAKE TEAM TITLE
Science Hill — with strong play all around — took back the team title by upending heavily favored Greeneville — racking up a score of 310.
The Greene Devils were second with a team total of 316.
Science Hill’s John Cheek did not have his best day, but every other Hilltopper stepped up and turned in solid rounds on what proved to be a tough day at the links.
“The course was playing really tough today and the scores show that,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “At this time of year, it comes down to the team and they really put up the scores. John did have an off day, but he did what he was supposed to. We knew that Greeneville was so loaded on the front end that we were going to have to do it as a team.
“Everybody had a part and one through five played that part today. We’ve been here since July, getting up early in the morning and getting it. We were fortunate enough to come out here and beat a really good team today.”
District team champion Elizabethton finished third, but Caleb Tipton will be headed to state as he shot 72 and pushed Lovelace for most of the day.
Greeneville’s Alex Broyles was the other individual qualifier.
West Ridge senior Seth Robinette had a tough start on the front nine, shooting 6-over and making a disheartening quadruple bogey on the par-five No. 9. He redeemed himself by shooting 4 under on the back, but ended up missing the chance to go to a playoff for the last qualifying spot by one stroke.
Last season, Robinette — playing for Sullivan Central — missed qualifying for state by a single stroke, too.
SIMCOX DELIVERS THRILLING WIN
Tennessee High senior Madeline Simcox has been relatively unchallenged most of the season, but did she ever face a battle on Monday.
The Lady Viking, who also won the conference and district title earlier in the season, shot 1-over 72 and ended up tied with Jefferson County’s Madison Cline for medalist honors.
The two battled it out for three playoff holes and Simcox finally ended the extra session by making her par putt on No. 10.
She is the first District 1 player to hold the conference, district and regional titles at the same time since fellow Lady Viking Addie Baggerly did so in 2016.
“It’s rewarding to see all that hard work pay off,” Simcox said. “I knew I could do it and it’s extremely rewarding. I don’t know if I would say it was nerve-racking (on the third playoff hole), but I was thinking that I had had enough and I wanted to get it done.
“I hit it well today. My irons were solid, but I had some difficulties if I missed the green and getting it up and down.”
Sevier County easily took the team title with a score of 160, led by JoJo Atchley’s 7-over 78.
Science Hill, making its first regional appearance as a team since 2014 — finished as the team runner-up with a score of 171, led by Rachel Smith’s 12-over 83.
Smith and Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk had to go to a playoff to determine who would be the final individual to go to state. Hauk would end up winning the spot by making a bogey putt on the first playoff hole.
“This is a really big deal for the girls because it’s the first time they’ve been here in quite a while,” Vannoy said. “Rachel, Amrita (Kordamiri) and Elizabeth (Walker) all did really well today and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”