The district tournament is all about surviving and advancing.
Science Hill’s volleyball team gutted out a thrilling five-set win (23-25, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 15-11) over visiting West Ridge in Tuesday night’s District 1-AAA tournament
The Lady Hilltoppers clinched a spot in Thursday’s finals and a second straight regional berth while the Lady Wolves fell into the elimination game on Wednesday against Daniel Boone.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “That was a barn-burner. I thought we both were dead in the water a couple of times. They don’t quit and we don’t quit. We both want it and that’s why you play.”
Both teams showed a lot of grit, having rallied from big deficits in almost every set.
In the first set, West Ridge trailed 23-18 and reeled off seven straight points to nab the opening set.
The third set was the wildest part of the night as Science Hill trailed 19-10 and looked dead in the water, but the upperclass- men leadership exhibited through Jordan Hallman, Kinley Norris, Maddie Fuller and Lexi Kalogeros helped rally their team to take the marathon third.
“That’s one of those that could’ve gone either way,” Cook said.
In the fourth, West Ridge again trailed big 20-15, but unbelievably cranked out 10 of the next 12 points to send the match to the winner-take-all fifth set.
The Lady Wolves, however, couldn’t pull out the magic for a third time in the fifth, falling behind early and not being able to make up the deficit.
One huge factor for the Lady ’Toppers was Fuller’s two aces and winning two other points that got Science Hill off to the early lead.
“Maddie played great and those two aces to start the fifth were huge,” Cook said. “We have to be ready for the long games almost every time out.”
The offensive and defensive numbers were eye-popping for both teams.
For Science Hill, sophomore Autumn Holmes led the way with 26 kills while Hallman racked up 22 and Kinley Norris tallied 14. Norris also put up an impressive 59 assists to complete the double-double.
Kalogeros and Fuller were the stars on defense, finishing with 36 and 28 digs, respectively. Holmes also notched 16 digs to round out her double-double.
For West Ridge, Rylee Haynie notched 17 kills and Rachel Miller had 11.
Olivia DeLung had 25 assists and 18 digs while Marleigh Pendleton had 21 assists.
On defense, Allie Jordan had 38 digs and Ellie Snodgrass finished with 13.
“I can’t pick out a single individual on this team because all of them come in day in and day out,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “I thought everybody from the defensive side to the offensive side was good. It just boils down to that we had too many errors in the end.
“The growth and development in this program — even though we have a senior-laden program — has really shown.”
BOONE SWEEPS D-B
KINGSPORT — The Lady Trailblazers will play on after their convincing win (25-20, 28-26, 25-19) over Dobyns-Bennett inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Rylee Wines had a big night for Boone, tallying 36 assists and nine digs.
Riley Brinn led the way on offense with 16 kills while Kyleigh Bacon notched seven.
Shaylee Stanley also tallied eight kills and five blocks while Suzie Chapman finished with five kills and four blocks.
On defense, Boone was superb as libero Allie Davis showed the way with 21 digs. Emma Green added 18.
Josie Jenkins and Taylor Spears each finished in double-figures for digs as well with 13 and 11, respectively.
For the Lady Indians (9-11), Whitley Maupin led the way with 14 kills and 20 digs for a double-double while Inari Phillips tallied eight. Dakota Vaiese finished with 27 assists and 17 digs for a double-double.
Emma Anthony also tallied 14 digs for the Tribe.
Boone will travel to West Ridge on Wednesday for an elimination game that begins at 6 p.m.