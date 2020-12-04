In the two teams’ first meeting on the basketball court in some 20 years, Science Hill flexed its muscles in a 76-62 win over University High on Friday night inside Brooks Gym.
Kenynan Cutlip and Amare Redd each had 17 points for the Hilltoppers, who got good production from the bench as five non-starters scored.
Cutlip shot 4-for-8 from inside the arc, made 2-for-6 from distance and was perfect on all three of his free throws.
Redd finished 7 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the line.
The ’Toppers as a team shot 50% from the field and were 15 for 20 from the free throw line.
“We had some of our bench guys in and I thought they picked up the energy level,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I thought we started the third quarter a little bit flat and didn’t have the same intensity. That group came in there and really helped open it up.”
Dalvin Mathes netted 10 points, five steals and four assists for Science Hill.
UH’s Kaleb Meredith led all scorers, netting 29 with 20 coming in the second half.
Meredith was 9 of 18 from the floor, but made just one shot from distance. He went 10 for 17 from the charity stripe.
Cutlip’s squad put pressure on the Bucs early and often, forcing 19 turnovers and holding UH to 7 for 22 from the field in the first half.
“We wanted to try to wear them down over the course of the game,” Cutlip said.
A 14-2 run in the middle of the third quarter is what sealed the deal as Science Hill went up by as much as 28 (66-38) early on in the fourth quarter.
“The same thing happened at Volunteer. We got down 15-2 and pretty much played them even the rest of the game,” UH coach Herman Rice said. “We’re going to work on that Sunday in practice. We have to be better starters.
“I think tonight was a lot of nerves. We got some good shots, but we didn’t knock them down.”
John Carter was also in double digits for UH, tallying 11.
The Bucs finished 22 for 46 from field and were 14 of 23 from the free-throw line.
“I’m giving Science Hill a lot of credit,” Rice said. “They’re super quick and athletic. (Cutlip’s) son (Keynan) is phenomenal. He’s probably the best player we’ve seen all year. He can elevate and get off the floor like a college athlete.”