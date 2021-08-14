It’s hard to believe that the volleyball season gets underway this week.
Reclassification has unquestionably shifted the balance of power in the districts and could make some of the league races interesting.
For starters, Three Rivers powers Sullivan South and Sullivan Central have combined with Sullivan North to form the new West Ridge. The Lady Wolves will play in the Big 5 Conference.
The following is a brief look at each team for what should be an interesting conference race.
DANIEL BOONE
Tennille Green is by no means a new face to the volleyball community and she steps into a difficult role of trying to fill Chelsea Baker’s shoes at Daniel Boone.
The Lady Trailblazers have five seniors on the roster with outside hitter Riley Brinn returning along with Rylee Wines on the right side. Wines can play a variety of positions.
Sophomore Kyleigh Bacon — a standout athlete in multiple sports — will play on the outside as well for Green’s squad.
In the middle will be junior Susie Chatman along with Shaylee Stanley.
Another key returner is Allie Davis, set to play libero again this fall.
Replacing McKenna Dietz is not the easiest task, but Wines and freshman Addison Dietz — McKenna’s younger sister — will probably work together to fill the role.
Losing Molly Williams before the season started due to a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament hurts the Lady ’Blazers’ depth on the outside and on defense.
Taylor Spears and Emma Green will also have key roles on defense for Boone.
What the coach says: “One of the biggest things for these girls is that they’re coming from different places. Every single one of them had a different coach last year. These girls seem to like it, though, because they adjust really well.”
DAVID CROCKETT
Second-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel has already vastly changed the culture at David Crockett.
Three of the four returning starters from last season will be seniors, including Nora Walters, who presents a massive challenge in the middle. Setter Kylee Coggins is also a returning senior along with outside hitter Ashlyn Dulaney.
There’s some good youth for the Lady Pioneers as freshman Katie Onks, Callie Butler and Kamryn Martin could all see playing time this season.
Hippenstiel’s game of a quick set and kill. It certainly made an impact on Crockett last year as it snapped a streak of three years without a conference win.
The confidence and support for volleyball at Crockett is soaring and it should not be surprising to see a big jump this year from the Jonesborough crew.
What the coach says: “The culture from this year to last year is a lot better. They’re doing stuff that’s simple to them now that was complicated before. They’re coming together to create energy by themselves and cheering for each other. I don’t have to say anything anymore.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Losing two big contributors like Meg Maynor and Zoie Larkins will sting for the Lady Indians, but Rachel Falin will step in again as libero for Patricia Dygert’s bunch.
Riley Brandon comes in as a transfer from Daniel Boone while Whitley Maupin is back as the senior captain. Maupin came on strong in the postseason last year for the Lady Indians, helping them get to the sectional round.
Junior setter Dakota Vaiese returns and plays a vital role in trying to get the ball to players like Brandon, Maupin and junior Inari Phillips.
Brandon and Gracie Davis could also see some time at setter.
On the back row, Karley Wilson will also play a big role for the Tribe.
Junior Jordan Guthrie should be on the second rotation through the middle for the Lady Indians and Sarah McCartt could potentially see time.
What the coach says: “We are a very strong defensive team and I feel like that will be an asset for us this year. A lot of the girls played together last year and that’s a big positive.”
SCIENCE HILL
The defending conference champions return a strong core of five seniors, highlighted by 6-foot-2 middle blocker Jordan Hallman, 6-foot setter Kinley Norris and libero Lexi Kalogeros.
Science Hill might as well just call themselves the “Nettoppers” instead of the Hilltoppers with their massive size on the front row.
Laura Cook’s bunch also added some more experience on the coaching side, picking up former Sullivan South multiple-time state champion Wendy Ratliff. Not every school has an assistant coach with over 700 wins and knows the game inside and out.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes came on strong toward the end of last season and also brings a 6-foot-1 frame to the court. Some of the smaller teams in the league are going to look even smaller when they play Science Hill.
On the right side and also sliding into a defensive specialist role is senior Maddie Fuller.
The other outside hitter is most likely going to be Natalie Delaune, according to Cook.
What the coach says: “This group is definitely hungrier because they’ve been (to state) now. Once you kind of get there and see it, that’s what you’re working towards.”
WEST RIDGE
Logan Kemp unquestionably had some of the toughest decisions to make as coach of the Lady Wolves.
The consolidation brought together talent from all three schools and thus, the squad has a whopping 10 seniors in the first year. Kemp actually has more returning all-conference players (8) than he has starting spots (6) to offer.
Kemp remarked that it’s a good problem to have.
The seniors for the Lady Wolves include Bradlie Warner, Ann Marie Honeycutt, Ellie Snodgrass, Allie Jordan, Emalayne Hubbard, Marleigh Pendleton, Isabella Musick, Rachel Miller, Gracie Olinger and Olivia DeLung.
West Ridge will open up Tuesday in the first official athletics competition at the new high school against Volunteer on Tuesday.
What the coach says: “Right off the bat, the girls have come together and taken on that family mentality. They’ve joined and meshed together really well so far. I think the rotations are going to be a work-in-progress because there is so much talent. You could put any of these girls in any position and they’re going to do what needs to be done.”
Pick: Science Hill
Reasons: The Lady Hilltoppers are the only returning unit that made it to the state tournament last year from District 1 in either Class AAA or Class AA.
Cook’s crew is tall and has experience back at key positions. The sting of getting to the big stage and not performing quite so well should provide some extra motivation.
The conference — even though it’s smaller — will probably the most competitive it’s been in quite some time, top to bottom.
Dark Horse: West Ridge
Reasons: There’s always the question with a new school of how the team will gel. Sure, 10 seniors and eight returning all-conference players looks good on paper, but playing in high-intensity matches in the postseason together is something completely different than travel ball.
The potential is there for West Ridge to make a deep run and Kemp is more than capable of guiding his crew to Murfreesboro, but the girls will need to prove it on the court.