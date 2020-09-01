JONESBOROUGH — The Science Hill volleyball team notched its 10th win of the season with a Big 6 Conference sweep (25-6, 26-24, 25-19) of David Crockett on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hilltoppers (10-1, 4-0) got a team-high 13 kills from outside hitter Sara Whynot, six from Loren Grindstaff and four each from Heidi Ervin, freshman Autumn Holmes and Kinley Norris.
“It was a battle after that first set,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “They are tough defensively. They keep it in play and they have some big hitters.”
Norris also threw in 16 assists while Alyssa Neal contributed 13. On defense, Lexi Kalogeros and Whynot each had nine digs while libero Jesse Franks had eight.
Science Hill, even though it plays great at times, is still in the early season and commits errors. On Monday, the Lady Hilltoppers were guilty of 12 hitting errors and 10 service errors.
“We’re still working on our unforced errors,” Cook said. “They kept their composure and they know what they have to work on.”
After getting blasted in the first set, the Lady Pioneers played well throughout the remainder of the match. In fact, they jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set.
Crockett is young, however, and is guilty of serve-receive errors. Science Hill was able to get back in and eventually take the second set on those kinds of mistakes.
The Lady Pioneers were guilty of 13 serve-receive errors.
First-year coach Ashton Hippenstiel is in a constant teaching mode with his young group, but the Lady Pioneers (3-3, 2-2) have shown great improvements in his eyes in a short amount of time.
“We’re learning a lot about volleyball in general with how the game works, the flow, who other teams go to and all of that,” Hippenstiel said. “Our game-planning has been there in conference. Our serve and pass is what is going to keep us in matches.
“Tonight, the communication wasn’t there in serve and pass and we’re not seeing the ball really well right now.”
Statistically, Emma Gouge had 12 kills to lead the Crockett attack while Ashlyn Dulaney tallied three.
Kylee Coggins was good for 13 assists and led Crockett on defense with eight digs. Kristen Lowery also had eight digs.
“We have a lot of unforced errors and we’re young, so that’s expected,” he said. “Even our seniors are in key roles that they have not been in before. We’re still getting a little error-happy. We’re up 6-0 in the second set and we make six straight errors.
“It’s youth, but it’s also a lack of focus. We have to teach them that they can do these things and it’s mainly a confidence thing. It’s also trusting in the training that we do on a daily basis in practice.”
Science Hill will play a crucial league game on Thursday at Daniel Boone while Crockett faces a road test at Dobyns-Bennett.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.