This time, Science Hill meant serious business.
Pushed to five sets by West Ridge just two nights prior, Science Hill took it to the Lady Wolves in top-seeded fashion on Thursday, rolling to a 26-24, 25-10, 25-18 victory and claiming the District 1-AAA championship on its home floor.
The Lady Hilltoppers, fueled by an intense hunger to leave no doubt, looked every bit the part of a dominant team that has won 26 of 30 matches this season.
“We walked into it saying we want to sweep,” said Science Hill middle hitter Jordan Hallman, a 6-foot-3 senior. “I mean, they are a great team ... but we wanted to take it to them.”
The other half of Science Hill’s towering front line, 6-2 sophomore Autumn Holmes, concurred.
“We were talking about it for two days,” Holmes said, moments after receiving her Big 5 Conference player of the year award. “All day long, both days.”
The convincing win positions the ‘Toppers just where they want to be, at home for the regional.
Science Hill opens a Region 1-AAA twinbill Monday at 5 p.m. against District 2-AAA runner-up Morristown East, before West Ridge takes on District 2 champ Jefferson County at 7:30.
SEIZING EARLY ADVANTAGE
West Ridge had played top-caliber volleyball all week, including five-set wins over Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone, to reach the championship round.
Getting out to a strong start was imperative, insisted SHHS mentor Laura Cook, who was fully aware of the capabilities of the Wolves (27-9) despite having already beaten them four times.
“It was super important that we took that first game,” the fifth-year boss said. “West Ridge has been playing great volleyball and getting that first one was critical.”
With a one-set cushion in their pockets, the Hilltoppers powered their way to a runaway win.
Holmes finished with 19 kills and Hallman threw down 15 to lead Science Hill offensively.
Norris, a senior and the conference’s setter of the year, delivered 36 assists for the ‘Toppers. Teammate Maddie Fuller, another senior, led the defensive works with 13 digs.
RUNNING ON EMPTY
Dropping the first set seemed to take all the air out of West Ridge, which earned its district Region 1-AAA berth with that five-set marathon conquest of Boone on Wednesday.
“Whenever you play, leading up to this match, 15 sets in three days ... I mean, we’re tired,” said West Ridge boss Logan Kemp, the Big 5 Conference Coach Of The Year. “The girls are tired. They’ve fought so much and it just boiled down to us being physically, mentally and emotionally tired, playing in a big match against a really good team. It happens.”
West Ridge was led offensively by Rachel Miller with eight kills. Olivia DeLung produced 12 assists for the Wolves, who got 19 digs from league defensive player of the year Allie Jordan.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Dobyns-Bennett’s Whitley Maupin, the conference hitter of the year, headed the all-tournament team along with Holmes, Hallman, Norris and Lexi Kalogeros of SHHS. Miller, Jordan and Rylee Haynie earned honors for West Ridge. Boone was represented by Riley Brinn and Rylee Wines.