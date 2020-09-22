It’s hard to stop a power team once it gets going.
After trailing as much as 14-8 in the second set, the Science Hill volleyball team rallied to win the set and go on to sweep Big 6 Conference foe David Crockett 25-14, 25-18 and 25-11.
The Lady Hilltoppers (18-3, 7-2) wanted to get the ball to the source of their power — the middle blocker duo of Loren Grindstaff and Jordan Hallman.
“The biggest thing was if the girls dig a hole like that was to stay focused,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “They have to get serves in, run our offense and take care of the ball. They answered back.
“(Crockett) has a good team. They keep it in play and they swing hard.”
Grindstaff and senior outside hitter Sara Whynot led the Science Hill offense with seven kills each while Hallman tallied six.
Autumn Holmes and Kinley Norris each threw in five kills.
Alyssa Neal chalked up 15 assists while Norris threw in 12.
“Getting back into the rhythm of things has been a little bit difficult,” the towering 6-foot-2 Hallman said. “In the first game, I really liked it and I was kind of on a high. Now, I’ve started to slow down and actually get working.”
Libero Jesse Franks had an excellent start to the third set, winning seven consecutive points and finished with as many aces.
Lexi Kalogeros and Whynot spearheaded the defense with 11 digs each.
The Lady Pioneers (5-10, 3-6) got off to good starts in the first two sets and looked like they had Science Hill on the ropes, but it went back to the middle.
“(Science Hill) wants to run their offense out of their middles,” Crockett first-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “They have some big and quick middles. We’re young and not used to the speed, but they’re a good in-system team. If you get them away from their middles, that’s where you get them in trouble.”
For Crockett, which has already clinched the fourth seed in the district tournament, it has been a season of great progression. Hippenstiel’s Lady Pioneers have won three times as many conference games as they have in the past three years combined.
“I’m excited about this team going into the tournament,” Hippenstiel said. “We’re putting ourselves into a position to be successful there. We’ve done some new things in each of these matches — especially in the losses — but I feel good about where we stand against each team.
“We’ll just have to have a good night and that’s how this conference works.”