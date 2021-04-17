The Science Hill baseball team turned the tide against Knoxville teams on Saturday.
After getting humbled on a recent road trip to Knoxville, the Hilltoppers scored a sweep of South-Doyle and Knox Catholic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
In an 11-0 win over South-Doyle, the ’Toppers were celebrating every offensive play, from Jack Torbett’s three-run home run to Jaxon Diamond’s sacrifice bunt, like it was the biggest of the year. They stayed fired up in the afternoon with a 4-1 win over highly-touted Knox Catholic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Scoring two runs in each of the first two innings against South-Doyle, the ’Toppers (17-7) blew open the game with seven runs in the third. Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards wasn’t impressed with just the play on the field, but his players’ support from the dugout.
“Our guys are playing great right now with line drives and situational baseball, getting bunts down and moving runners,” Edwards said. “We’ve talked the last few weeks there are so many more ways to score runs than just base hits. Our guys are getting excited about it and that’s making us a better team for sure.”
The Torbett cousins are certainly making them a better team.
Jack Torbett had the aforementioned three-run home run, while cousin Cole in the lead-off position joined him in that each scored two runs.
Nate Conner had a big game across the board, going 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Conner Hyatt in the clean-up spot had a two-run double for the game’s first scores.
Showing production in the bottom of the lineup, Owen Painter and Landon Smelser each added a RBI and a run scored.
Spencer Powell was more than effective on the mound with five strikeouts, giving up three hits and no walks in the five-inning shutout. Add in solid defense and Edwards loved the all-around effort.
“Our pitchers are throwing strikes and challenging hitters,” Edwards said. “Our defense is playing great and I couldn’t be happier with our efforts this weekend. I felt we played one of our best games against South-Doyle and then we played an even better game afterwards.”
Science Hill 4, Knox Catholic 1
That was certainly the case for Conner, who as starting pitcher gave up just two hits and one walk over four innings. He continued the big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored.
He held his own against big-time prospect Kade Martin, the son of Tennessee’s national championship winning quarterback Tee Martin, by inducing a flyout to left field in the first inning and a pop-up in the third. Reliever Aiden Roller then struck out Martin in the sixth.
“I tip my hat to Nate Conner right there. He gave us a great start and then another sophomore, Aiden Roller, came in there and was outstanding in the sixth inning,” Edwards said. “Those are a couple of guys who haven’t had a lot of starts at the varsity level. For Roller to face a good hitter like Martin, that was an outstanding strikeout. The pitchers are doing a good job of not committing to three-ball counts and getting after it on the mound.”
Edwards brought in ace Evan King to close out the game, which he did with three straight outs. Conner said the Science Hill hurlers are taking the coach’s instructions about being aggressive and attacking the hitters to heart.
“We’ve been trusting Coach Edwards and his pitch calls and placement,” Conner said. “He knows what to do. He’s been stressing the inside pitch to us a lot and we’re hitting it. He’s telling us to throw low, not give them anything they can hit hard and trust the defense.”
There’s a good reason for that.
Center fielder Cole Torbett made a sensational defensive play in the fifth after fouling the ball off his shin in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Torbett at shortstop and Ashton Motte at second base did a solid job of turning hard-hit balls into routine plays.
Offensively, Smelser showcased the Hilltoppers production throughout the lineup with a line-drive single to give Science Hill a 2-1 lead.
For Knox Catholic coach Caleb Moore, it was a return to the area where he made a name for himself as an All-American player at ETSU and later as Happy Valley’s coach. His team took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Science Hill’s persistence paid off.
Still, it wasn’t a bad day for the Fighting Irish, who captured an 11-4 win over David Crockett when Martin was 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
“It’s always great to come back. Cardinal Park — that’s what it is to me — holds a special place, so many memories,” Moore said. “We love coming up here to play and today we had great competition.”