GREENEVILLE — Science Hill boys tennis coach Kelly Lane won’t ever take winning for granted, especially when his team is still alive this late in the postseason.
“I’m really proud of them,” Lane said Thursday after the Hilltoppers beat Greeneville 4-0 for the Region 1-AA championship. “We’re region champs and that’s a big deal. That means there’s only eight teams left in the state and we’re one of them. We have a chance to keep going in the postseason. That’s all you can ask for.”
The Hilltoppers have a chance to advance even further next week when they play in a sectional match at William Blount with a berth in the state tournament on the line. The date of that match hasn’t been determined yet.
Science Hill, the District 1-AA champ, got on the board quickly when Arshaam Kordamiri won his match at No. 3 singles without giving up a game. It all ended when Daniel Haddadin clinched at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Brayden Kennedy, sending the Science Hill players onto the court to celebrate.
“It’s a very good feeling,” Haddadin said. “It’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I’m super happy that we won regionals as a team. We played really good as a team, had really good team chemistry and cheered each other on as well.”
In between the wins by Kordamiri and Haddadin, the Hilltoppers got wins by Om Patel (6-0, 7-5 at No. 2) and Jackson Temple (6-0, 6-2 at No. 4).
Freshman Cooper Weems was ahead in third set of a tight match when the winning point was clinched and he and Greeneville’s Tanner Smith didn’t finish.
“When we get an early point, it just calms everybody else down,” Lane said. “Everybody can start playing their game because when you get to a regional championship level, there are going to be nerves. I’m just super proud of Arshaam and Jackson for getting out early and getting those two points on the board, and everybody else played great.”