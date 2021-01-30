CHURCH HILL — Science Hill junior guard Keynan Cutlip capped off the last week of the month the same way he started it — with a game-winning bucket.
The Hilltopper basketball team, after being tied with just over a minute to go, pulled out a 59-57 Big 7 Conference win over Volunteer on Saturday.
The win preserved Science Hill’s perfect league record at 10-0 and extended its winning streak to 16.
DEFENSE GENERATES OFFENSE
The winning sequence really started on defense as Cutlip stepped in front of Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett and drew an offensive player control foul with 40.7 seconds left.
On the other end, Cutlip drove the lane, put up a shot that rolled off the rim. The ball fell straight back into his hands and he followed up his miss with a make that put the ’Toppers ahead with 23.2 seconds to go.
The Falcons came down the floor and did not get the best look as Heath Miller put up a wild 3-pointer that missed nearly everything as time expired.
“The thing that ended up winning the game were effort plays at the right time,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Keynan followed his shot and there was contact all over him. The charge he took on defense was huge, too.”
Keynan Cutlip also hit the game-winning 3 against Dobyns-Bennett last Monday.
FOR THE ’TOPPERS
Cutlip finished with 18 points, but it was Amare Redd that carried the Johnson City quintet all night as he finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and a 5-for-8 effort from the free throw line.
Redd also had nine rebounds — all in the second half — two assists and a pair of blocks.
While he didn’t score, point guard Dalvin Mathes had seven assists.
Science Hill had a respectable shooting night, going 24 of 49 from the field. The ‘Toppers were guilty of 13 turnovers, five of which came in the fourth quarter.
“That’s our sixth game in 11 days and I think what we saw was a tired basketball team,” Cutlip said. “We played back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday and we played back-to-back last night and today. Honest to goodness, it just caught up to us.”
CAN’T GET OVER THE HUMP
The Falcons garnered the lead at 54-53 with 4:07 to go in the game, the first time they had led since early in the contest.
Science Hill grabbed the lead back and with just over a minute to play, Jon Wes Lovelace aced a 3-pointer off the inbound play to tie the game at 57.
Volunteer trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter, but stormed all the way back and had a chance at the end.
“We never could get the ball with a chance to take the lead,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We did have it when we were up one. They got the second-chance down there with Cutlip the last possession.”
It should come as no surprise to anyone that has followed the league this season that Volunteer competed with the ’Toppers.
Back on Dec. 14, Volunteer built a double-digit lead early in the first half behind great shooting before sputtering to the finish line and losing 82-58.
“We didn’t take away the right things the last time and we got off to a great start,” Poe said. “It’s really easy to get sucked in and we opened the floor up too much, allowing their playmakers to get to the basket.”
Barrett led Volunteer with 11 points before fouling out on the aforementioned offensive foul. Heath Miller also threw in 10.
The Church Hill crew was guilty of 10 turnovers.
Volunteer shot 23 of 52 and was 6 of 11 from the charity stripe.
MOMENT OF SILENCE
Before the game, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Volunteer wrestling coach Scott Solomon, who passed away on Saturday.
Solomon and former athletic director Jim Whalen started the Falcons’ wrestling program from nothing. Through many fundraisers, Volunteer was finally able to afford its own mats after borrowing for some time.
In his time, Solomon coached Becka Stallard, who won the 148-pound weight class in 2015.
One of Solomon’s visions came to fruition last year when Volunteer hosted the region wrestling tournament.