Science Hill’s infielders made the tough plays look routine Monday in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament.
The combination of second baseman A.J. Motte, shortstop Jack Torbett and third baseman Jaxon Diamond came through with multiple defensive highlights in a 7-1 victory over Tennessee High at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. With the victory, the Hilltoppers advanced to Wednesday’s championship game and earned a berth in next week’s Region 1-AAA playoffs.
While the Hilltoppers (26-9) had their share of offense with 11 hits, stellar defense and aggressive pitching limited the Vikings (22-10) to just four hits.
Motte starred at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored. But it was in the field where his highlight-reel diving catch ended any hope of a Tennessee High rally in the final inning. He talked about the mindset of the defense charging after the ball.
“I think it started when they moved Diamond to third. He’s tough over there and doesn’t make any errors,” Motte said. “Jack and I made a couple of diving plays today. Coach talked to our pitchers to throw strikes and attack the zone. Everybody is on their toes. Everybody wants the ball and we’re going to get the ball.”
After hitting a walk-off double to win Saturday’s game against Daniel Boone, Conner Hyatt followed it up by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Jack Torbett was also 2-for-4 at the plate, but it was his stellar play at short that helped keep the Vikings in check.
“We’re telling our pitchers to just throw it down the middle, let them hit it and trust your defense,” Torbett said. “Coach says he believes we have the best defense in the state right now. Then the bats get going and we have plenty of backup.”
Science Hill opened up with three runs in the bottom of the first highlighted by Hyatt’s RBI double.
Tennessee High struck back with a home run by Gregory Harris to start the third inning. However, the Hilltoppers answered in the bottom frame with a RBI single by Nate Conner to score Motte.
Gavin Briggs hit a two-run single up the middle in the sixth and Jack Torbett had a RBI double to complete the scoring. After starting 0-for-2 with a couple of pop-ups, Torbett made the adjustment to sit back and be more patient, which led to the big hits.
On the mound, Science Hill starter Evan King went 42/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits before giving way to Dustin Eatmon, who retired the next four batters. Caleb McBride closed it out in the seventh.
“Our kids are playing outstanding defense and our pitchers are trusting them, letting them make plays,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I was really proud of King. He had a couple of shaky relief outings where his arm wasn’t feeling good. We rested him 10 days and I thought he had his best stuff since early in the season. Of course, Dustin and Caleb slammed the door to get those last seven outs.”
After giving up the three runs in the first, Tennessee High’s Braden Wilhoit settled in and made it to the fifth inning before reliever Payne Ladd gave up three hits over the two innings. C.J. Henley went 2-for-2, including a double, to lead the Vikings offensively.
“Both teams hit the ball hard. They found holes and we hit it right at them,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “We get four hits. If the ball goes three feet to the left or three feet to the right, we could have had 10 or 11 hits. Credit them, they made the plays defensively. That’s the thing about baseball. Thankfully, it wasn’t an elimination game.”
The Vikings will play in an elimination game Tuesday in the losers’ bracket final when they host Daniel Boone, a 4-3 winner over Dobyns-Bennett. Science Hill will await the winner of that contest in Wednesday’s championship game with a Thursday game scheduled if necessary.