MURFREESBORO — Science Hill boys and girls singles players won their quarterfinal matches at Thursday’s Class AA state individual championships at the Adams Tennis Center. Lily Mefford of Unicoi County and the Tennessee High doubles team of Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs advanced to state title matches.
With rain forcing the action indoors and then playing pro sets instead of the traditional three-set matches, Science Hill sophomore Daniel Haddadin captured an 8-1 victory over Milton Gruen from Montgomery Cent- ral in the boys singles quarterfinals.
“When they did this format, you had to adjust and adapt to the circumstances,” Haddadin said. “I definitely had to change the way I played a little bit, but I adapted well. My serve really set me up to hit some really good shots. I had a strong backhand and think I played well.”
Haddadin continued a strong effort in the semifinals, but had an uphill climb in an 8-2 loss to defending state champion Ranjay Arul from Collierville.
Blood was thicker than water in the boys’ double quarterfinals where twin brothers Oliver and Samuel Craddock from Hume-Fogg took an 8-3 win over the Hilltoppers’ Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri.
Ashton Abbott and Abhirup Chanda from Unicoi County had their moments in a Class A boys’ quarterfinal, but came up on the short end of an 8-4 decision against Sam Frank and Terry Carter from Fairview.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant got off to a strong start and parlayed it into an 8-3 win over Larissa Nogueira of Rossview in the Class AA girls’ quarterfinal. Relying on one set, Bryant made sure she was fundamentally sound and aggressive without taking unnecessary chances.
“I stayed in my lane more than anything. I had feel out the match and do what I needed to do,” Bryant said. “My backhand was pretty good, my slice was good and I thought I served well to. Playing the pro set, you have to figure what’s going to work quicker and get it done.”
Bryant lost 8-1 to Ravenwood’s Grace Stout in the semifinal round.
Tennessee High’s Fielitz and Kovacs blitzed Maryville’s Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura 8-0 in the girls’ doubles quarterfinals. They followed up with an 8-1 win over Houston’s Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha in the semifinals.
The Viking duo will play Lily and Sofia Messier of Franklin for the state championship Friday at noon.
Unicoi County’s Lily Mefford, who actually attends University High, won 8-2 over Morgan Brown from Watertown in the Class A girls’ quarterfinal round. She followed with an 8-1 win over Paris Taylor from Halls. She will face Elli Reynoldson of Camden in the championship match Friday at noon.