Science Hill softball is taking a new direction, but with a familiar face leading the program.
Megan Harmon was announced Friday as the Lady Hilltoppers’ new head coach. She replaces Jerry Higgins, who recently retired from coaching.
Hilltoppers’ athletic director Keith Turner said the decision to select Harmon was clear cut despite a lot of good candidates.
“We had an in-house person who was qualified and it was one of our teachers, who is younger,” Turner said. “She was a player in the program and this is a lifelong dream for her. When you get a person who is passionate and they want to be there, you know good things are going to happen. It was an easy choice.
“She is highly organized and motivated. She has great relationships with kids and parents. She’s everything you look for in a coach.”
Harmon has been a part of the Science Hill softball program, including high school and middle school, for 14 years.
“I’ve seen where it was to where it is now,” Harmon said. “I want to be a part of the continued success.
“Those girls are very talented. I had the privilege of coaching the majority of them in middle school. We could see the writing on the wall then. The talent is there.”
Harmon has head coaching experience at the high school level as she led the Lady Hilltoppers’ soccer program for several seasons.
As a high school athlete, Harmon (who was Megan Aldridge at the time) was a standout in soccer, basketball and softball at Science Hill, graduating in 2003. She played four years of softball at Milligan College, and still holds records for home runs in a single season (16 in 2007) and career (32 from 2003-07).
Harmon was a varsity softball assistant at Science Hill from 2007-11. She took over the Liberty Bell Middle School program in 2014 and was in that position through the 2021 season. The 2021 team was the Area 1 tournament champion and sectional runner-up, losing to eventual state champion Cleveland. Liberty Bell led 3-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning in that game.
“It was the perfect storm for (Cleveland),” Harmon said. “They had the bottom of the lineup up, but they strung some hits together.”
Harmon said some of the players from that Liberty Bell team could make an impact early at Science Hill.
“Some of those girls I had since the sixth grade,” Harmon said. “They will come in trying to fill a few starting roles next year I have a feeling. They are very hard workers.”