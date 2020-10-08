It’s a tricky spot for Science Hill.
Coming off a three-touchdown loss to Farragut, and with rival Dobyns-Bennett next up on the football schedule, the Hilltoppers can’t afford to linger in the past or peek ahead to the future.
The good news is their Region 1-6A title hopes are still intact.
Science Hill (5-2) travels to play Morristown West (3-3) on Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The Hilltoppers are 2-1 in league play. They could still fight their way into the title picture if Dobyns-Bennett beats Farragut in their showdown, which is set for Friday in Knoxville.
But all that aside, head coach Stacy Carter said his team simply needs to understand the importance of the game at hand.
“Maybe if we had a win over Farragut, this could be a trap game,” Carter said. “But the way we are, we need to have a sense of urgency. I feel like the kids are ready.”
A bounce-back effort should be expected because the Hilltoppers didn’t set a high bar against Farragut.
“I don’t feel we played very well against Farragut in a lot of aspects of the game,” Carter said. “We were disappointed.”
Changing the narrative starts on the offensive line, Carter said.
“I want to see the offensive line be more physical,” he said. “And I want to see the receivers block better in the run game. And we have to make plays like we did against Greeneville.”
Morristown West (1-1 in the region) has been fairly consistent offensively, but the wins haven’t come lately. The Trojans opened with wins over Jefferson County and Cherokee before dropping games to Farragut, Morristown East and Carter.
The focal point of the offense is Hunter Delaney, who has rushed for 778 yards and scored seven touchdowns in five games.
“I have been impressed with how well the line is blocking for them,” Carter said. “And Delaney is a good football player.”
Quarterback Dylan Cribley has thrown for 673 yards and four scores while being picked off four times. Jonny Fine is his top receiving threat with 357 yards and three scores on the season.
Science Hill counters with quarterback Jaxon Diamond, who has thrown for 1,373 yards with 18 passing touchdowns.
Dobyns-Bennett (3-0, 6-0) at Knox Farragut (2-0, 4-2)
It’s a terrific matchup with Farragut’s impressive offense meeting the Indians’ rock-solid defense.
D-B has been good on offense, too, with quarterback Zane Whitson and running back Tylar Tesnear leading the way.
Farragut relies on big-play threat Matt White and quarterback Dawson Moore.