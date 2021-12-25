Running giveth and running can taketh away in the matter of one bad step. That is the nature of the beast.
The fall of 2021 was supposed to be the beautiful ending to a magnanimous career for Science Hill senior phenom runner Jenna Hutchins.
It was supposed to be, but it never happened.
“I definitely would’ve loved to race if I could, but I didn’t want to take any chance at all of hurting myself again,” Hutchins said. “I really just wanted to ease back into it and go as slow as I wanted to go.
“I took it really easy for a while, but I’m back to a more normal speed now.”
WHAT HAPPENED?
Back in the spring, Hutchins’ outdoor season was derailed because of a lower back injury and she didn’t see the starting line again. It could have been her best track season ever as she had already run an American Junior record in the 5,000 meters last December.
The injury bug caught her again right before the cross country season and she never saw the starting line in the fall.
“It really wasn’t that hard to come back from because I had never been injured before,” Hutchins said. “It made me a little nervous because I had never dealt with that before. It felt smooth after I recovered.”
NO FALL SEASON EITHER
Hutchins will be the first to say that even though she has killer finishing speed on the oval, cross country is her favorite.
“I didn’t have any expectations at all going into the season just because I wasn’t sure how I would come back from the injury,” she said. “I was taking it easy and coming back the right way. My goal is to try my best.”
Sitting and watching her teammates was definitely a different point of view for Hutchins, but she did keep tabs on them.
“I’m really proud of how Science Hill did this year,” she said. “Trinny (Duncan) had an amazing season and so did all the other girls. It was really hard for me to sit on the sidelines because I had never had to do that before.
“I was definitely disappointed, but I tried to take a positive approach and knew that I would get back.”
BURSTING ONTO THE SCENE
It should come as no surprise that Hutchins’ first varsity cross country race at the WNC Cross Country Carnival in Hendersonville, North Carolina, was a win and a course record that still stands.
“That race makes me smile,” Hutchins said. “That’s actually been one of my favorite races ever because I didn’t think I’d do anything, to be honest. I just wanted to go out and see what I could do.”
In her cross country career, she had a remarkable 15-8 record that included two state cross country individual titles and two Foot Locker All-American honors.
“I was really excited for the first state meet because I knew I wasn’t the only fast runner,” she said. “(Sasha Neglia) and I were neck and neck going down the hill. We were both so exhausted by that point and I just followed her. I don’t think either of us knew where we were going until the official cut in.
“It was just pure instinct to turn back around and that’s what happened. I was still proud of myself because I had a PR even going back around the tree.”
NATIONAL STAR
At the time of her graduation, Hutchins held nine course records across three states and the state cross country meet record in 2020.
She also became the first prep to break 16 minutes for a 5-kilometer cross country race at the 2020 RunningLane meet in Huntsville, Alabama.
That race in particular gained Hutchins national notoriety and she followed it up with an American Junior record on the track.
“In some of the other races that season, when I started out seeing that I was going to be pretty fast, I had the record in the back of my mind,” she said. “In the races that you’re trying to go for it, the record gets in your head sometimes and you don’t end up getting it.
“For that race, it was the right day at the right time. The weather was perfect and I knew I was in good shape.”
Added Hutchins: “I heard people saying something from the back of the cart, but I couldn’t really understand them. I was keeping the mile splits in my head and then when I got close, I saw I was going to be under 16 and I couldn’t believe that.”
In track — both indoors and outdoors — Hutchins was 20-3 and holds state records in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. It’s quite remarkable that her record is so good on the track considering that she had only one full outdoor season in her four years at Science Hill.
For both cross country and track, Hutchins won her final 13 races over her high school career. She garnered the Gatorade state “Player of the Year” award for both cross country and track twice.
In reality, Hutchins is one of the most modest athletes out there and doesn’t like to talk about the trophies and accolades.
She just wants to be Jenna.
“I just think of myself as Jenna. I never really think of any of the accomplishments,” Hutchins said. “It always seems weird if someone recognizes me that I don’t know. I just want to be a good role model for younger runners.
“It means a lot to know that people know who I am and enjoy following me and my running. I never thought that I would be an inspiration to people. Once more people that I didn’t know started contacting me saying that I was their inspiration, it meant a lot more to me than any award.”
A LOOK AHEAD
Hutchins signed on with BYU back in the fall, adding to an already stellar signing class for the Cougars. Coach Diljeet Taylor, after taking home the team title in 2020 and runner-up in 2021, has reloaded the squad and should be in the hunt for many years to come.
Provo, Utah is 4,665 feet above sea level in the mountains — over double the amount of Johnson City — and a good portion of BYU’s training takes place in Park City, which is 7,000 feet up.
That kind of elevation provides an enormous advantage to distance runners who can sustain and survive the first few weeks.
Yes, Hutchins was not to be found anywhere in the fall, but thinking her career is done because of one injury would be absurd.
Her career is still bright and she begins classes at BYU in early January. Expect to see Johnson City’s phenomenal runner on the starting line in the near future.