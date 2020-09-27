Saturday mornings in the fall have traditionally been the stage for cross country races, but as this year has proven, not much is occurring as it usually has.
The Science Hill cross country team — having nearly 40% of its regular season cut because of the pandemic — decided to do something a little different. The team organized a race on the Tweetsie Trail and raised close to $6,300 for St. Jude’s in the preceding days.
“Our athletes are having a hard time with the season just because of the pandemic,” Science Hill cross country coach David Nutter said. “But when you put something out there for such a cause like this, they look at the season in a different light. They look at saying ‘what can we do to help others and support others?’ This is just one of those things where they think outside of themselves and help others that may be struggling at this time.”
The course was simple — a point-to-point, downhill jaunt from the trailhead on Alabama Street to the Happy Valley Crossing — and many runners ran close to or set a personal best.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to come out here and run with the team,” Brit Dugan said. “More importantly, it’s about raising money and showing our commitment to this wonderful organization. This shows our devotion as a school and as a community to finding a cure and bringing hope to families that have suffered through cancer.
“In the midst of tumultuous times, we can really come together and do something amazing in the name of the greater good.”
A sophomore harrier for the Hilltoppers, Dugan was the first to cross the line and nearly set a personal best with a run of 18:01.
“I felt good (about my run),” Dugan said. “My goal was to get close to my personal record, which was 17:57, and I was just shy of that, so I was happy with that.”
Trinny Duncan, who has had an outstanding season so far for the Lady ’Toppers, was the first girl to cross the line in 19:18.
Nutter was fairly emotional in addressing the team after the event was over and choked up when talking about how his team was running for a greater purpose.
“Just being a teacher, in education and around student-athletes, there’s a lot of kids that I don’t get to see,” Nutter said. “That’s those kids that are needing medical help. For our students that I’m around every day, to come out here and support a cause like St. Jude’s is a really neat thing to be a part of.
“To be able to use our athletes, have them take ownership of this fundraiser and help others that they’ve never met, it’s something special.”