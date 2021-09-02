A girls soccer match between a longtime champion and a first-year program begs to end up lopsided, and no one was surprised when it happened again Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
For the second time in the last week, Science Hill methodically took care of West Ridge, claiming another 9-0 mercy- rule win in District 1-AAA play.
The five-time defending district champion Lady Hilltoppers led 5-0 at halftime before finally nailing the coffin on a Kayleigh Stocton goal in the 88th minute.
Megan Burleson recorded a hat trick for Science Hill, the junior collecting her third goal in the 52nd minute to up the ‘Topper advantage to 7-0.
Six different players scored for Ron Kind’s polished squad, which did not allow a shot on goal all evening.
“I thought we started a little rusty but as time went on we began moving the ball a lot better,” Kind said. “And we were able to play a lot of players who don’t get a chance to get ample playing time. I think this will help build their confidence.”
SPREADING IT AROUND
Sophia Youngman started the scoring just 41/2 minutes into the game, before fellow seniors Claire Rountree and Taylor Jones also found the back of the net.
Riley Jones, a sophomore just like Stocton, produced a goal for a 4-0 edge in the first half, before junior Kinley Thompson banged one home to make it an 8-0 game in the 67th minute.
It all added up to a satisfying evening for the Hilltoppers (5-1), who will play Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley over the next three days in Knoxville.
“It’s always good to have a quality win like this,” said Kind, a longtime Hilltopper assistant in his first year as head coach.
“These girls all put in the practice time like everyone else and it’s good to get everybody significant time out there. We feel like all of these girls can step on the field and contribute, and I think that showed out here tonight.”
GROWING PAINS
The Lady Wolves, coached by Emily Robinette, were nearly able to take the Hilltoppers the distance this time around but just came up short.
“It’s hard, but if I didn’t see improvement like I did tonight then I think I would be more discouraged,” said Robinette, her club now 0-3-1. “But I told the kids if we played like this every night, we’re going to win some games.
“Science Hill is top notch. They’ve got a great program and they’re doing great things. Playing a team like this two games in a row makes us better.”