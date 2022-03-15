West Ridge soccer coach Jeremy Frazier figured his team’s opening game would be an uphill battle and he turned out to be right.
Isaiah Neal had three goals and an assist as defending district champion Science Hill defeated the Wolves 9-0 Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium in the first game in West Ridge history.
“We kind of knew coming up here that it was kind of like a David vs. Goliath scenario,” Frazier said.
West Ridge played tough for the first 14 minutes, holding off all kinds of Science Hill attacks. Wolves goalkeeper Cole McDavid, who had made several saves in the early going, then yelled to his team during a rare foray into Science Hill territory “Catch your breath. Here it comes.”
He was right. Seventeen minutes later, it was 5-0.
Hayden Forrester added two goals and an assist for Science Hill. Dani El Minaoui, Logan Turgeon, Benji Augustine and Ben Schultz each had a goal. The Hilltoppers got assists from six different players. In addition to Neal and Forrester, Grant Gibbons, Edgar Lopez, Jacob Baker and Schultz assisted on goals.
“It took us a little bit to get going, but once we got going, there were some really good combinations,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “Multiple people scored and a lot of people got playing time. It was good to see. There were some really good goals.”
The game ended with almost 30 minutes left on the clock because of the TSSAA’s mercy rule and Strickland had empathy for the first-year program.
“It’s tough starting a program brand new,” he said. “It’s going to be a long road, but one day at a time I’m sure he’ll get it going.”
West Ridge has had limited practice time because of issues at its home field. The team was also able to hold just one scrimmage before jumping into action against one of Northeast Tennessee’s top programs.
“There’s a lot of obstacles as a first-year team that we’re having to overcome,” Frazier said. “What I asked out of the team was just to continue to battle and keep their heads up and continue to pressure. I think for that first 15 minutes, you saw the best of us and as we continue to grow and develop this season we can extend that 15 into full halves and eventually games.”
West Ridge is fielding a young team with no seniors and only four juniors.
“We’re not only going through growing pains this season but we’re growing a program here at The Ridge,” Frazier said. “So we think were heading in the right direction, small steps at a time, and trying to keep a positive attitude along the way.”